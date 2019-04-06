A minute and a half difference between local time and fresh tick time. What to do. - page 4
I've discovered the following: sometimes the OnTick event handles ticks in the wrong timing order (rare but not uncommon). First there is a later tick, and then an earlier one. Therefore, I have made it a rule in my Expert Advisors to count ticks and indicators (which I need). And I simply discard "bad ticks".
PS: I noticed this due to the "strange" behaviour of my robots (sometimes it happens). You look at the chart and "on your logic" - there's no opening rule, but the EA has opened. You start poking around and looking for it. I find "such strange ticks". If you remove them, the Expert Advisor starts working "correctly", i.e. according to my logic.
Please provide a piece of code that catches delays. Right here, through the code insert button.
The EA itself catching the delays.
Immediately catchy: you want to understand if the terminal is lagging with the issuing of ticks, right? So why do you take the time for all symbols, and not for a particular symbol? Why can't you write it in a simpler way:
You want to understand if the terminal lags with the ticks, right
To be honest, I do not understand what timeSymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TIME) returns? What's the time of last quote?
Yes, it is. Delays of a minute and a half in receiving ticks are not acceptable.
And SymbolInfoInteger() returns the property of the specified symbol.
What is a quote ? I just looked at this function yesterday both in the documentation and on the forum. What it returns is not at all clear.
A new quotation is a new price change. I.e. a change in bid and/or ask.
In the market overview there are also columns "Volume" "Last trade" There is a suspicion that this function simply returns the .time of the last tick.
Did you know that there are different ticks? That ticks are divided into trading/information ticks?
