Yury Stukalov:

Please note your audusd picture and mine from before, both open up and down and swap is negative on both

I know... what is there to comment on. I just wrote out the swaps from the symbol specification.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


What for?
 
Yury Stukalov:

You deliberately chose a pair with negative swap!

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


What good is this information
 
Дмитрий:

The only person who turned out to be able to at least ask the obvious question....I'm not prepared to give an answer... (c)

The question belonged to the method of decomposition of a signal of price difference and SMA, that is R, on its components: always positive Rup, and always negative Rdw. And it has nothing to do with what you're talking about (the connection between R prediction and the price prediction). The relationship between the forecast R and the price forecast I have given many above in explicit form (in the form of a simple formula). Once again you have said something stupid, and you don't even apologise.

 
Yury Stukalov:
why?


To see clearly, check your data sheet to see if you have different data there.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

By the way, if you add absolutely accurate prediction, thenMaxim Kuznetsov is right.

Well, you're in your repertoire - absolutely accurate and forecasting are two mutually exclusive things. Because predictions are by definition probabilistic.

At first I thought it was you who re-logged in under Isakov's nickname...

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You deliberately chose a pair with a negative swap!

Yeah, I tried.
 
mikhael1983isakov:

There is no connection and there never was. And since these two values are included in the original "formula" - it is just a set of symbols

 
mikhael1983isakov:

Thank you, most can't even Google it, apparently.

Please build an example of a ring with a positive total swap.

