OOP, templates and macros in mql5, subtleties and uses - page 15
I've overcomplicated things )).
So, let the first one be used, it's probably the best way.It's not a problem to write TEST several times.
You can also do this, but only in reverse order everything will be called.
Hmm, thought I'd make it easier for myself to bang on the keyboard less, but now I'll have to deal with all the examples
@Vladimir Simakov cool!
@Vict thank you!
ZS: To be honest, I understand only the first example of macros, the rest are not even close to understand (((
The magic of the preprocessor is called)))
I know, I've never had any practice, that's why it's hard to learn (((
Can I turn this code into a macro?
And so 10 times?
I mean, there's still 8 times left... but i don't know, when i'll run it in optimizer maybe i'll add or remove parameters, i haven't finalized the code yet (comments are the same, but one digit is different - first line)
Yes, no problem, but just no comments. Yes, and replace them with /* ... */ will not work, the compiler, in this case, stops accepting it in the context of text description of external variables for settings table. Checked.
then it's a problem, the comments will have to be corrected by hand.... It's fine for tests, it's faster anyway, I'm working on my code, it takes a lot of time to edit it, I can't get to the tester...
if you don't mind, make an example without comments
PS: maybe the idea is rubbish, but since morning I've been thinking in my head what I would like to see.... For now a grid of orders into the optimizer, but the final goal is different (instead of some fixed grid steps, I want to attach a polynomial to make the optimizer run the coefficients, then perhaps the same, but I would like to see Taylor's rows ;) ), but the grid first I need to see what the optimizer shows, a test polygon in general I prepare )))
You can write a small function that will generate this code (and save to a file or clipboard).
well, there you go and destroy all poetic spirit, in prose it's not hard, like that:
))))
But thanks for the advice anyway!
Maybe you did something wrong? Or is the macros behaving differently?
