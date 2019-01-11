will the FOREX live on? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who thinks about it?
https://ru.forexmagnates.com/ogranichiv-ryinok-foreks-ot-brokerov-teper-ogranichat-i-ot-treyderov/
Some of the mum traders will be removed from the MICEX
Forex figures are not affected, and if you consider that the majority of dealers are located outside the EU and Russia, it will not affect anyone.
Generally, we are talking about exchange trading, while the noise is made on forex. It is time to separate the flies from the cutlets.
Forex and stock trading have nothing in common. The very first thing you may learn about forex is that forex is an over-the-counter market. Exchanges have strict timetables and just by that they are categorically not suitable for inter-bank currency exchange.
Some of the mom-and-pop traders will be removed from the MICEX
This does not affect Forex dealers, and given that most of the dealers are located outside the EU and Russia, it will not affect anyone.
What does the MICEX have to do with it? First of all, MICEX has long ceased to exist as a name. Now there is Mosbirge and that is the official name. Secondly, forex has never had anything to do with the exchange. It is a market that exists around the clock, whereas any exchange opens and closes at certain hours.
Forex and stock trading have nothing in common. The very first thing you may learn about forex is that forex is an over-the-counter market. Exchanges have strict timetables and are categorically unsuited to interbank foreign exchange.
What does this have to do with MICEX? First of all, MICEX has long ceased to exist as a name. Now there is Mosbirge and that is the official name. Secondly, forex has never had anything to do with an exchange. It is a market that exists around the clock, while any exchange opens and closes at certain hours.
These are strange answers, and it is not clear to whom they are addressed.
Are you already celebrating?
Who thinks about it?
https://ru.forexmagnates.com/ogranichiv-ryinok-foreks-ot-brokerov-teper-ogranichat-i-ot-treyderov/
A demotivator on the subject)
Does the banning of street currency boards confuse anyone?
Does banning currency exchange rates from the streets embarrass anyone?
Not at all embarrassing, it's understandable, they decided to scare the dollar less. The effect is guaranteed to be stunning.
As an analogy, a cage with a parrot is covered with a rag and it remains silent.
Considering that 99% of the time in Forex the broker earns and the trader loses, the issue of the broker/trader pairing is very acute.
Basically - we need to bring this pair to 50/50 parity. So that brokerage companies and traders gain and lose equally. We need to think about the measures to achieve this.
Store brokerage companies warn about the risk of 100% loss of deposit, but this is only Step 1. Step 2 will be the introduction of compulsory MM (with any leverage) depending on the number of years of trading account with movement: if the account is 1 year old - trade on 100, and there should be 300 in reserve, if the account is 2 years old - trade on 100, and there is 100 in reserve and if the account is 4 years old - trade without reserve. This is the government's normal concern for citizens. And technically it is easy to implement. We also need Steps 3, 4 etc.