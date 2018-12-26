Clearing an array of defined element(s) - page 17
Don't make fun of people
Didn't even start ;-)
I didn't even mention the "checksum" when there's a benchmark.
One can remember about asymptotics, by which the speed is finally estimated.
And that it depends on the amount of input data, the number of elements to be removed and their location/distribution (which in reality is NEVER uniform).
and that graphs can/should be plotted.
the target is certainly not worth the effort, but somehow the methodology should be followed
I could go on for another two or three pages :-)
Added rotation, pauses and warm-up option (first pass is not counted)
It's strange that many examples can't work properly with structures... Maybe I don't understand something...
Get rid of structures in favor of classes. They are easier to work with in MQL.
What do you mean? I don't know what you mean. What examples don't work right? Everything works.
The functions don't know which field of the structure should be compared.
The function is comparing by fields. The result is the deletion of the last element in the array for some reason.
Study the code.
Checked your code. You did everything right.
I just don't understand why that line takes the lion's share of my time:
Without that line, the code runs in 2 microseconds. But you can't do it without it.
It may not be the fastest solution, but it is one of the most concise.
SZY. You made one mistake when writing the function by my solution:
My function is not
ArrayResize(Arr,q);
а
But thanks anyway.
When assigning one element to another, i.e. when using "=" sign?
I've noticed that, it's better to do your own copying. You can't rely on anything.