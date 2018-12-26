Clearing an array of defined element(s) - page 13
Optimizer is not involved - there are half as many comparisons...
Just a mini refactoring ("Because you can't be so beautiful in the world..."):
Result:
Just above I asked - try to put the original array as a series. ArraySetAsSeries(...,true);
This is quite a relevant question - to see which methods do not work with series at all, and which ones are unexpectedly slow
Never mind with array filtering, the question about series is more practical
Thank you, Sergei, for a useful quality lesson. :)
Moved @Maxim Kuznetsov to a separate category, different functions after all
Recommended tests with mistakes (Semko and Pavlov).
Added your variant
P.S. And templates need to be removed, it's also a potential error when comparing doubles
Made last two array elements equal to Value. Semko does not have errors. Please show us the error in what case. It is not very sensible to throw out a leader.
What are those errors with double that are caused by their normalization? So, if you work with an array of doubles, you need to worry about putting normalized data into the array yourself.
I just commented in the code, you probably didn't notice it. An error if the last array element falls under the deletion condition, i.e. is equal to Value.
I haven't removed it from the code :), just to prevent someone from copying the error. I think Nikolay will correct his code and he will return himself :)
As for the templates: there will be an error when passing the double, as the function is incorrect comparison of real numbers, or rather, it is simply not intended for this, so before you put a template, we should make sure that the function will work correctly with any types.
And what was there to notice? This: "array corrupted if one or more of its last elements fall under a condition"? That's what I wrote above - it didn't work. I can see from your screenshot that it's not the point. The error seems to occur when the number of items is small.
What kind of error would occur with double? Why? Whatever data is in the array will work that way. If you want it to work properly, you should perform normalization before putting it into an array. But you should not insert normalization into the function itself. The function goes perfectly well with the template and will work fine with double, if you use it correctly.
The fact that everyone has suddenly become concerned about the problem of double is very good.
You and I have different views on how the function should work. A function is a function in Africa and it should work without any data preparation, everything must work internally.
P.S. Actually no one is concerned, I'm not really bothered. I just wrote that the templates here as a dog's fifth leg and a possible error
A function is a function and should work without any data preparation, everything should work internally.
This is kindergarten.