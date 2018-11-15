Myths about super-profitable advisers or flies in the head - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I will publish it on October 11, now I'm on a sauna. It's all right, the statistics will be gathered at the same time. I may say it again, but all of the Expert Advisors based on indicators and indicators are absolute rubbish. The market is not the place to look, gentlemen. The market is getting higher and higher.
The gold rush is made by the sellers of inventory, not the gold miners.
You need a shovel to dig for gold; you can't do without it at all. The tin shop will gladly sell it to you, but they will not tell you exactly where to dig. At most, the seller will tell you that if there is a gold mine, it is faster and more convenient to dig with a shovel.
The area around the shop looks like a battlefield after a heavy artillery strike.
Maybe the shovels are the wrong system? 99% of the poor agree on that.
I don't see any signal... And I remember running on two dozen pairs at once and saying that your profits were very steep... Almost everything was in profit... How's it going there?
It's bad out there, downhill in big steps) find his account number and monitor on insta
And you can not argue.... A myth is a myth... What can you say.... :-)
Yes, you're right! But there are some misunderstandings...
1. What does "super profitable" advisor mean?
2. Why is the question posed about "super-profits"? After all, for any trader it is sufficient to make a simple profit, but stable - from month to month... And not necessarily very large...
P.S. Generally speaking, the concept of "superprofits" - greatly extensible and subjective ... And every trader has his own idea of this concept ...
Yes, you're right! But there are some misunderstandings...
1. What does "super profitable" advisor mean?
2. Why is the question posed about "super-profits"? After all, for any trader it is sufficient to make a simple profit, but stable - from month to month... And not necessarily very large...
P.S. Generally, the concept of "super profits" - very extensible and subjective ... And every trader has his own idea of this concept ...
If you've got the answer, you may have to ask questions but not ask them.
I have had questions about your products, the answer was something like "you're a fool and so on".
Can I ask you questions about your break-even? Which you will answer here. (including on your training and contract with the stat. to it).
Sergei, have you tried not asking questions but at least giving answers sometimes?
I have already had questions about your products, and the answer was something like"you're a fool, etc."
Can I ask you questions about your break-even? Which you will answer here. (including your training and the agreement with the stat. to it).
Do you have to clarify your personal relationship in this thread?
You can ask questions in private.
Do you have to get personal in this thread? Do you have to get personal in this thread...?
What difference does it make to you to harass and belittle customers?
ps I'm not a customer.
What difference does it make to you to be abused and belittled where?
Do you have to get personal in this thread? Do you want to get personal so badly...?
You can ask questions in private.
forget it.
would you tell us about your 5-bar drawers or add a description - the system tries to look better to you, our dear customers, and therefore draws at least 5 bars?
there are also questions about your contract and the report
I will tell you right away, I did not buy. this member insulted and belittled in long correspondence here. The administration did not punish him in any way, the Complaint button does not work.
End of report.
...
are you going to reply here about your 5 bar drawers? or will you add a description - the system is trying to appear better to you dear customers and therefore overdraws at least 5 bars
...
Yes, if the indicator does not overdraw, then it does not show such a nice picture.