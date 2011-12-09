FileWriteArray
Hey guys any response from Metaquotes here will be helpful.
This code is not working
string m_file = "-Weights-"; string BufferWeights[8][8];//Static array declared globally but shown here for clarity int handle = FileOpen(m_file+".dat",FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN); if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { FileWriteArray(handle,BufferWeights,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); FileClose(handle); } if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": error writing weights to file"); }
I have also tried this but I get same results
int handle = FileOpen(m_file+".dat",FILE_SHARE_WRITE|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
int handle = FileOpen(m_file+".dat",FILE_SHARE_WRITE|FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
Please help
Strings cannot be written to a binary file. Use FILE_TXT instead of FILE_BIN to open a text file.
Can someone please help me with reading array files. This code now keeps throwing up error 5004
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- //All these options for the file path of the read file, "m_weights_file", throw up errors 5004 or 5002 //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- m_weights_file = /*TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\"+*/"SOMWeights " + IntegerToString(ArraySize(GridWeights))+".dat"; //m_weights_file="D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\SOMWeights 20736.dat"; int handle = FileOpen(m_weights_file,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { printf(__FUNCTION__+" Read array!! "); FileReadArray(handle,GridWeights,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); FileClose(handle); } if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf(__FUNCTION__+" unable to read array @ "+m_weights_file+" !!... "+string(GetLastError()));// this is the error I keep getting... }
Any help on resolving this will be highly appreciated. The .dat file stores strings written from an array.
The tester file property is also not workin...
#property tester_file "SOMWeights 20736.dat" //--- m_weights_file="SOMWeights 20736"; int handle = FileOpen(m_weights_file,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); //same code as above...
I still get error 5004 despite the fact that the file is present in the MQL5\files directory.
m_weights_file="SOMWeights 20736";Where extension?
Hey I thought this works like a custom indicator but I added the extension and it finally worked. Thanks a lot man.... would have bought you a vodka if we were in the same town. Thanks.
I have just reported this to service desk but I was wondering if anybody else having same problem.
I cannot create dat or csv files from an array even though the array has data.