Why programmers run away from customers - page 2
I'm inspired by this.
I took an order, not from here, from another forum. The customer started complaining to me about how all the programmers were so uncommitted that they disappeared and got away with it. I could hardly get him to write the TOR, he kept trying to explain it in words.
I decided to divide it into logically independent stages, with 100% pre-payment for each. Ok, started to do the first phase, then this katavassiya with the birth of my granddaughter, instead of a couple of days had to delay for more than a week.
I come home, I get dozens of letters from him with dirty swear words and I get to know a lot about myself. I do not give a damn about the opinion of assholes for a long time, but I am used to do a paid job, the more so, there is not much left.
Wrote what was the reason for my absence, said I would finish it and bye-bye. He started to apologize for the insult, and I said, "I'm not sorry, the topic is closed.
Have you ever had such cases? And how to identify them in advance? Comes to mind - if you started the conversation with complaints about the previous performers, something stinks here. А?
I agree withTetyana Shcherba here completely your fault for not notifying the customer that you will be absent for any reason, and if you're not meeting the deadlines then all the more
Where are you coming from? Was there any communication where you were?
On 6 June at 2 a.m. the ambulance took me away from home with a heart attack.
Literally the next morning I asked for my mobile phone to be brought to the emergency room, and lying on a drip, I sent all my clients, whose projects I was working on, an apology and a request to extend the deadline.
Literally ALL responded by wishing me a speedy recovery and extending the deadline.
One customer even ordered a service for my health at church!
I REALLY thought I should warn the customers, not to mention the celebration of my granddaughter's birthday (congratulations to Lesha, by the way!).
I think this is the right thing to do.
Did the customers give you a heart attack?
)))) No, of course not. I wrote above that I try to do my work without emotion.
It's just that I must be getting old ((( Yeah, I had a rough life in my first 50 years )))
Maybe it's time to go to Rishikesh again, stay on the banks of Ganga for three months in ascetic (it's my favorite place on the planet)))) Always come back as a baby, cleansed of all filth ))
Cheerio! )
Very professional!
I agree withTetyana Shcherba here completely your fault for not notifying the customer that you will be absent for any reason, and if you're not meeting the deadline - even more so
Friends, one woman thinks of something and everyone repeats it. I wrote a little later that I said I would be gone for 2 days and it turned out to be more. Again she filtered out the gist. If you're going to judge me, use the source, not someone else's chewed up and distorted information.
The point is, first dozens of nasty emails with nasty swear words and then flattering apologies. I'll have to forward this filth to the lady and let her enjoy it.
I wonder what the customer was supposed to do? Lobby around and beg him to finish the job? He was right in what he said. You could get punched in the face for that in real life.
He should have accepted my offer to work as a freelancer! But his greed got the better of him.
The Civil Code of the Russian Federation has such a notion as liquidated damages. In your case, a parallel can be drawn, not in your favour, of course.
Post the screenshots. The forum members will review and judge who is right.