After studying MQL5, how realistic it is to participate in Freelance.
And how will I know if the customer has accepted? Does it have to be seen in the order discussion or above, in my private messages?
Would you like a live example? I created the job. And go through all the steps of hell?
Yes. That would be interesting.
Oops. I didn't mean it - the work has to be paid for. So I teach and I pay :) . That's a deal breaker.
I suggest you read the articles and watch the video: links on the left in the Freelance service.
It goes without saying. To choose an obscure ToR and then refuse, that's kind of a disadvantage in the statistics, if I understand it correctly. And in general, there is no desire to take everything in a row. And study all in a row to order and think, will not take, too, somehow not very desirable. So I decided to ask experienced performers. But if they say they will, then, I'll try.
And so it happens. I read the description, look at attachments, check code of attached Expert Advisors/indicators, think about amount of work and whether you can implement it, and then they choose the one who has more complete works, less overdue, less arbitrage, in other words, better statistics. This is the normal daily routine of searching for an order and it takes a decent amount of time.
But then you find some Indian, $ 30 quid, preferably that would be the name stated Simple Job, or better yet Very Simple Job, and do the amount of work for $ 300. The main thing to remember that this 'Simple Job' unlikely you just let go, be sure to find out that you have not specified the paragraph of the contract, meant another 5 subparts. Or at least ask for some additional work/rework for free. And there you have to think how to tactfully refuse to do what not to skip a bad review. And while you'll be messing around with this Sinple Job, real high-paying Job will float by.
But it all comes with experience, of course. The competition is growing every day. Remember a year ago, there were not so many applications on English-speaking freelance. 5-8 at most for a good job. On the mediocre 2-4. But now, 10 minutes after the publication of the order, there are already 7 requests, an hour later there will be 20. Many newcomers of course, especially them has become noticeably more since it all became classified - faces, names. In the past, we (freelancers) used to see each other, who placed orders where, at what price, etc. Apparently people became bolder as everything became incognito, there were more willing to try their hand.
We all started somewhere, go for it. Alexander Puzanov gave good advice. You have to work on the long term here. First you work for the portfolio, then it works for you. It is better, of course, to have regular, proven, reliable customers. Yes, and they often drop off jobs when you are completely out of touch.
Although, with my 200 jobs, I feel like a novice myself. Now 200 is like a year ago 50. The competition is growing like mushrooms.)
Whose problem is it? And the links are not on the left, but on the right.
They won't, they won't, and I will, I won't. You, as a programmer, have the right to take the position: There is a TOR, there is its implementation - no questions asked. Very simple job, 10-30 you know what. You can still bring it to an implementation, but it requires skill.
Oops. I was wrong - the work must be paid for. So I teach and I pay :)
since the topic came up anyway :-)
I'm on the verge of an idea: why should I have to pay for it?
If you are new to this site, you cannot order the software (not just here, but in general).
For some others MQL-first language and first experience in IT, first custom job...
it's almost guaranteed that the first experience of freelancing for both of them will be negative, that is a learning curve :-)
I'd like to think of coupons or a bonus... so that people could at least once go through the whole hullabaloo from start to finish.
You're on the verge of it.