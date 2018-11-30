After studying MQL5, how realistic it is to participate in Freelance. - page 5
It goes without saying. Select incomprehensible TK, and then refuse, is, like, a minus in the statistics, if I understand correctly. And in general, there is no desire to take everything in a row. And study all in a row to order and think, will not take, too, somehow not really wanted. So I decided to ask experienced performers. But if they say they will, then I'll give it a try.
Do not sign up for dubious jobs that directly violate the rules of the Freelance service: the application includes contact details (Skype, email, etc.), decompile (request to hack or just work with decompile - ban and excommunication from the service).
I've decided to try earning money with the Freelance service. But as I have never done freelancing and have only implemented my own ideas for sale in the Market service, I have a question: how do I start? That is, I have products, demo downloads, buyers, as well. But as a performer of orders I have absolutely no statistics. How do I get started with Freelance in my case?
After all, everyone, and everyone started in freelancing just that state :)
Of course. The one where it says "I want to do this job..." and where you have to tick the checkbox is read.
... How do I get started with Freelance in my case?
As a beginner - with dumping prices and deadlines
If you have something to say on the subject of the work - don't be silent, write a message, it will make your application stand out. Suggest a few implementation options to choose from, or show something similar if available. By the way - even properly constructed proposals are a big plus while others are few.
Don't delete your application if you haven't been selected - re-selections happen. Even after a freeze with termination.
By the way - at night (in Europe) performers go into a flat, and customers on the other side just wake up...
This is not a good phenomenon, like carrying goods to the cash register without queuing.
I'm not a freelancer here, just an observer.
No one publishes ToR, usually a stream of thoughts and only after mutual love begin to agree on the ToR
Experienced freelancers from this particular service, am I right? On my side, it's just as I described.
The analogy is crooked - here the 'cash register' picks one, the rest of the queue goes to hell. And yes, reality exists irrespective of one's attitude to it.
What if I accept a large number of orders and I start to do one of them. If I get a good customer then I may be matched by another one or several customers? It turns out that I will only be able to do one job, and the others may let me down by a deadline. Won't this add a minus to my performer statistics?
- the percentage of delinquencies will increase. But it will increase anyway - overdue due to the customer's fault, the local statistics hangs on the contractor
- yes, be prepared to work on the afterburner.
- with the customer can negotiate - now he has a button 'extend the deadline'.
- I personally give a discount on the next order if the delay is through my fault. If the customer is of good quality.
