Working together - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't give a fuck about the word circle... But I could do with 2 or 3 sane traders...
An offer to work together.
I'm not going to be a tester, it's about development!!! I'm a programmer, not a tester.
Ciao, verbalist.
I'm not going to be a tester, it's about development!!! I'm a programmer, not a tester.
Ciao, you big mouth.
For the dumb ones, I repeat: "I owe you a full theoretical scheme of such a trading strategy. "...
For the dumb I repeat: "I owe you a full theoretical outline of such a trading strategy. "...
Outline...
In order to unite a group, you need an Idea... or money... and to unite for the sake of uniting...
In my experience, you don't need an Idea. Only money is enough.
As my experience shows - You don't need the Idea. Only money is enough.
To paraphrase ....
Looking for a band? Look for the money, the band will find you.
Hi,
When one trades as a team, one creates a team psychology.
And trading becomes much more stable than when trading alone.
So he skipped out a long time ago, there was only 1 post. Now maybe Nikitin will pick it up )).
You need to be more specific, I'm definitely not picking it up.
For the dumb I repeat: "From me - a complete theoretical scheme of such a trading strategy. "...
For the dumb ones, I answer )) Why would I want a strategy that isn't backed up by any results? There's plenty of that stuff around. I understand that you have delusions of grandeur, but I have no desire to mess with maniacs ))
And I have my own scalping strategy, I'd rather take the time to develop it.
And why would I want a strategy that is unsupported by any results? There's a lot of this stuff around.
There are results ( see appendix ), but I'm not completely happy with those results, because so far this strategy has a rare trade.
The team's goal is to get more frequent trades with higher profitability. I doubt your statement, "This good stuff is around like dirt." But you can back up this statement with examples, if you're not an empty-nester...