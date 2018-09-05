Working together - page 4

Serqey Nikitin:

I don't give a fuck about the word circle... But I could do with 2 or 3 sane traders...

An offer to work together.

I'm not going to be a tester, it's about development!!! I'm a programmer, not a tester.

Ciao, verbalist.

 
For the dumb ones, I repeat: "I owe you a full theoretical scheme of such a trading strategy. "...

 
Outline...

 
In order to unite a group, you need an Idea... or money... and to unite for the sake of uniting...
 
In my experience, you don't need an Idea. Only money is enough.

[Deleted]  
To paraphrase ....

Looking for a band? Look for the money, the band will find you.

 

Hi,


When one trades as a team, one creates a team psychology.

And trading becomes much more stable than when trading alone.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

So he skipped out a long time ago, there was only 1 post. Now maybe Nikitin will pick it up )).

You need to be more specific, I'm definitely not picking it up.

 
For the dumb ones, I answer )) Why would I want a strategy that isn't backed up by any results? There's plenty of that stuff around. I understand that you have delusions of grandeur, but I have no desire to mess with maniacs ))

And I have my own scalping strategy, I'd rather take the time to develop it.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

And why would I want a strategy that is unsupported by any results? There's a lot of this stuff around.


There are results ( see appendix ), but I'm not completely happy with those results, because so far this strategy has a rare trade.

The team's goal is to get more frequent trades with higher profitability. I doubt your statement, "This good stuff is around like dirt." But you can back up this statement with examples, if you're not an empty-nester...

Files:
v_1_4-04.zip  37 kb
