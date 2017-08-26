Easy Gold Strategy - Renko Chart - works every time - page 2

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dadaoptions:

I can't show any specific results because I don't have an EA

I trade manualy 

Trading manually should not prevent you to show results.

Anyway, that doesn't matter.

 
pstfch:
Which Chart Period? H1 or D1?
Renko is not based on any time frame - it's only based on price
 
can you show the results.  ill code an ea for you
 

Are you sure, that it is working 85%?

Furthermore, any good Trader will have Trade-Records (Trading-Journal) - you have no data about R:R or Win/Loss-Trades?

Files:
renko.png  14 kb
 

Renko can be generated in a few different ways -
1) if only Open values of each chart bar are used for renko generation, then Period D1 or H1 have huge difference; as D1 consists of 24 H1 bars with 24 corresponding open prices, which are all ignored in case of D1;
2) High and Low prices of each chart bar can be used or ignored too;
3) If renko is generated in Expert advisor during runtime - then EA can use every new tick value to create renko chart as precisely as possible;
4) Open price of renko bar can be locked to price values, which can be divided by renko period without remainder, or open price can be just random value taken according to first price when renko generation was initialized (if gold price is 1190.03 with renko period = 6.0, then first renko bar open price can be either 1188 (dividable by 6.0), either exactly 1190.03)

EA should have exactly the same renko generation steps like in your manual trading charts, otherwise results will be completely different. 

 

Got this:


Out of 11 deals only 4 is winning on the recent history. Anyway, as it has already been told here, without a statement no one will start coding this.

 
renko works good in trend market, lose in sideways market.
 
Konstantin Dadiani:

1. Set renko chart to 60 pips ( one renko brcik = 60)

2. Set Fast EMA to 9 and Slow EMA to 21

3. Trade whenever Fast EMA crosses the Slow EMA in the direction of the cross.

(I usually use Trailing Stop 250) 

 And that's it! 85% wins every time!

 

PS. Would be really nice if somebody wrote a robot... 

P.P.S. Freelance section
 
Stanislav Korotky:

Got this:


Out of 11 deals only 4 is winning on the recent history. Anyway, as it has already been told here, without a statement no one will start coding this.


That's it - and as soon as you look at it becomes obvious !


-infinite love-

 
Konstantin Dadiani:
They are both correct - works every time with 85% wins

sorry for the late reply - to be exact:

Every Time you take a trade, expect 85% win


hope this clarifies it 


-infinite love-

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