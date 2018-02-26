Does the market need forecasting with more than 50% probability ? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
More precisely (from an anecdote):
What, Danila the Master, doesn't come out of the Stone Flower Cave? (с)
)
personally about you we have long since figured it out in another thread, assembled a committee and analysed :)
The results have been announced
We dealt with you personally a long time ago in another thread, we put together a committee and analysed :)
The results have been announced.
Go ahead, go ahead. Get a positive result there.
Gentlemen!
Everyone on this forum, all of them, is getting cold feet.
Therefore, once again, do not upset each other.
And unrestrained profits back up the theory, please.
I have a very deep psychological systemic approach, I see right through people.Anything you write can be used against you :)
We don't care what you see through. You should go to another forum, but here, it seems, they are trying to do trading).
Gentlemen!
Everyone on this forum, all of them, is getting cold feet.
Therefore, once again, do not upset each other.
And unrestrained profits back up the theory, please.
The Grail is not discussed here, but the experimentally obtained probability of 43% of profitable entries. Moreover, the number of profitable trades can be halved to breakeven, which would be ~25-30% of the total.
You are a theorist, you sum up the theory). Experimental data is available and given above.
they're invincible, they live their lives in a fairy tale and they're gods in it.
Yeah, and they manage to earn a head start with a 1/6 chance of winning.
Gentlemen, the most important parameter that characterizes any TS, is the Recovery Factor (RV = ratio of net profit to maximum drawdown)! Its value should be higher than 3 and the more the better. It absolutely does not matter at what values of other parameters this result is obtained! It's time for everyone to understand, accept and recognize the primacy of FS over other factors. Any other factor should be considered in the light of improving PV. Otherwise, it's a waste of time and attention. A waste of time and attention.
I totally agree with you.
Gentlemen, the most important parameter that characterizes any TS, is the Recovery Factor (PV = ratio of net profit to maximal drawdown)! Its value should be higher than 3 and the more the better. It absolutely does not matter at what values of other parameters this result is obtained! It's time for everyone to understand, accept and recognize the primacy of FS over other factors. Any other factor should be considered in the light of improving PV. Otherwise, it's a waste of time and attention. A waste of time and attention.
FS = 2.43.
will it work?
The program was running fine and then paused...
The tester helped me put it back the way it was, i.e., determine what I'd done wrong.
)
Again, if the percentage of winning positions is less than 50% then the picture will be a "2", so it seems to me