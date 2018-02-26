Does the market need forecasting with more than 50% probability ? - page 2
In many threads you see the statement that in order to work in the market the probability of correct prediction must be, well, necessarily greater than 0.5 or >50%. I have always, in such cases, said that this is a myth.
This statement is a special case. In more general terms: in order to work in the market, the system must be profitable. How exactly - yes, there can be variations.
Trend systems are characterized by many small losses and rare but large profits. They have a guessing rate of less than 50%, yes.
But trend-following systems are usually of very poor quality. And real systems, in my experience, indicator of edge is percentage of profitable about 70...80%. Sometimes more, but you have to make sure that there is no overshoot.
In poker, the probability of winning is only 1/9 to 1/6. Learn how to play poker. You should at least start here - world poker club. You'll learn a lot.)
Cool, I never understood the cards...
I trade with my hands - 70-80% profitable, I trade with a robot - close to 100%.
I trade with my hands - 70-80% profitable, the robot trades - close to 100%.
Mine is the opposite. I trade 2 times better in profits with hands, but it's very tiring. Tired, and seldom hand traded lately, depending on my mood.
Maybe this is the answer to the prediction question. I would like to make a robot that will destroy a pending order (virtual lots). I open an order (just for fun), it goes into deficit, I set pending orders, I destroy it to zero.
I traded 2 days with hands, about 30% of deals were closed by robot, sometimes I put SL, sometimes I closed them myself. I saw a winning percentage, 80.65%, which is a lot, I was lucky with the market, the price was in the channel all the time
Why have you faded graphs? Do you really think it would be interesting for someone? If they are glossed over, they have NULL informational value. Fucking secrets...
If something goes wrong in a deal, I simply close it without thinking and regret. Where the price will go next is of no interest to me. First I close, and then I think. Like cowboys - shoot first, think later).
And I am not interested in where the price moves at opening and closing, and there is no goal to make money - to break.You just asked if forecasting is necessary.
If you make such a bot, which will destroy not by direct averaging..... ))