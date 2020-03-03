Let's discuss joint projects in the editor - why and where they are going - page 14
There's something weird going on with projects ...
I create a folder in the project it disappears, I create a folder in the resources it appears in the source directory ...
The project doesn't see subfolders, if I copied a folder from outside into the project ...
Specify more precisely with paths, please. With examples everything will become clear at once.
Empty folders don't work by themselves. The virtual project structure is shown, not the physical folders. The folders must contain data for the editor to build the project tree correctly.
Projects are rendered almost completely automatically without any unnecessary manual work.
ss: everything works, you just need to rearrange your work with projects and not carry over old approaches
That's what I'm trying to do, here's the first thing that comes up
Stubbornly searches for a file that is not even tied to the code, tried restarting the meta
I'm trying to make some kind of template for myself with the files already tied up in the project.
Without a project, I've done it and it all works fine.
But I am trying to keep up with the trends and trying to make a template from which I will make projects and I can't get anywhere.
I like order: music in sound, images in images, product help in help
deleting the project completely helped
So you have this wav file declared somewhere.
I don't see the previously indicated problems with the projects.
Also, due to the automatic project management functions, it is not recommended to transfer the mqproj file without the actual presence of linked/input files. Information about missing files may be automatically removed from the project.
the screenshot indicates all project files,wav is nowhere to be found, I solved the problem by deleting the project, as the project itself had the path to this file...
And another thing, if I distribute everything into directories and store several projects in one directory then when I rename the directory the projects don't compile anymore...
I suggest you consider a more detailed directory structure in the project. add subfolders to resources. This will make working with projects with a large number of resources easier
Give me an example please. If you rely on directory names in your projects (which is almost always the case), of course you will get compilation problems after renaming.
Everything is clearly described in the compilation logs.
I suggest you consider a more detailed directory structure in the project. add subfolders to resources. This will make it easier to work with projects with a large number of resources
Subdirectories (in any part of the project) work and are recognised automatically:
Just work with projects for a while longer and you will see that they are very handy due to the automation of the structure. You don't just have to do the manual work - everything is done through the graphical interface.
That's why I wrote - do not manually operate (transfer, edit, delete source data) with the project file. Work with the project in the GUI.
There is also a question or a problem:
In an effort to make quality products, I make program settings in multiple languages.
Now for each language has its own mqh file and the final mq5 file, i.e. there is a version expert_en.mq5 which at the time of compilation connects the file settings_en.mqh as a result of the program is obtained with russian settings and
there is a version expert_en.mq5, which at the time of compilation includes the file settings_en.mqh and the program will result in the English settings.
Now in the projects everything is limited to the English language, even if you change the name of the inluder, at the time of compilation ex5 will be replaced. Of course, you can remove the file from the directory and compile with the Russian language, but often in a hurry it may not do...
Maybe there is a way to automatically detect the language of the operating system and depending on it to substitute the settings in the language of the operating system?
We will most likely make an in-house multi-language string resource, so that there is one executable file and the language can be changed on the fly.
We will think over the implementation. We are going to implement multilingual descriptions for the market.