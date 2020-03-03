Let's discuss joint projects in the editor - why and where they are going - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I completely forgot - we're releasing a new communication system in January.
The good news.
Good news.
Agreed, translated into English (but I think a lot of people have already translated for themselves) - here.
It's been 5 years since I posted my question on the forum and in Service Desk (2012.12.16 15:00, #616578):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Questions from Dummies
Anatoli Kazharski, 2012.12.12 15:45
I do not understand the meaning of the possibility in MetaEditor to open new code windows (context menu => New window). When you change one of the windows, the same changes in the other.
In the Help it is written only this:
What are new windows for?
It's been 5 years since I asked the question on the forum and in servicedesk (2012.12.16 15:00, #616578):
And I gave up and deleted the application for this problem.
Unfortunately, and for some unknown reason, the developers do not want to give us the opportunity to work with the code in different places, neither through duplicate windows, nor through folding... Strange as it seems ...It reminds me one of the Russian popular search engines, they do everything, make and develop a lot of features, a lot of services and possibilities, but none of them really works correctly...
It's been 5 years since I asked the question on the forum and in the servicedesk (2012.12.16 15:00, #616578):
The idea was to be able to edit the code in different places, in one window the top of the code, in another for example the bottom of the same code...
I completely forgot - we're releasing a new communication system in January.
Facebook is already in a panic)) My goodness, good luck!
The idea was to be able to edit the code in different places, one window for example the top of the code, another for example the bottom of the same code...
The VS linkage is still working dirty.
The VS linkage is still "dirty".
A radical rewrite.
We plan to include support for C++, C#, R, Python with external compilers/interpreters in the editor.