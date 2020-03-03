Let's discuss joint projects in the editor - why and where they are going - page 9

I completely forgot - in January we are releasing a new communication system for communication.

This is analogous to Telegram, including channels and groups (public and private).

It will be possible to run themed groups, including paid groups. For example, distribute analytics by subscription.

Big emphasis on data exchange from terminals. This will allow many times faster and more convenient exchange of charts, profiles, settings, programs, etc.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
The good news.

 
Agreed, translated into English (but I think a lot of people have already translated for themselves) - here.

 

It's been 5 years since I posted my question on the forum and in Service Desk (2012.12.16 15:00, #616578):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Questions from Dummies

Anatoli Kazharski, 2012.12.12 15:45

I do not understand the meaning of the possibility in MetaEditor to open new code windows (context menu => New window). When you change one of the windows, the same changes in the other.

In the Help it is written only this:

  • New Window - opens a copy of the current tab in a new one. At that the serial number of the copy will be added to the tab name;

What are new windows for?


 
Anatoli Kazharski:

And I gave up and deleted the application for this problem.

Unfortunately, and for some unknown reason, the developers do not want to give us the opportunity to work with the code in different places, neither through duplicate windows, nor through folding... Strange as it seems ...

It reminds me one of the Russian popular search engines, they do everything, make and develop a lot of features, a lot of services and possibilities, but none of them really works correctly...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

The idea was to be able to edit the code in different places, in one window the top of the code, in another for example the bottom of the same code...

 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Facebook is already in a panic)) My goodness, good luck!

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Only when scrolling in one window, the page also moves in the other window. This needs to be improved.
 

The VS linkage is still working dirty.

Recoding

 
Mikhail Dovbakh:

The VS linkage is still "dirty".

A radical rewrite.

We plan to include support for C++, C#, R, Python with external compilers/interpreters in the editor.

