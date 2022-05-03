Price Label at the end of Moving Average
mohar1995: Hello, if anyone knows, please advise how to build it ... Thank you
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Fernando Carreiro #:similar these
Please explain yourself in more detail and show screenshots if possible.
Please explain yourself in more detail and show screenshots if possible.
Files:
Labels.png 4 kb
mohar1995: Hello، please advise how to Make it at the end of "Moving Averages" in mt5 ... Thank youUse the ObjectCreate function with the OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE object type.
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Hello، please advise how to Make it at the end of "Moving Averages" that show last price of that moving average. in mt5 ... Thank you