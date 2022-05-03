Price Label at the end of Moving Average

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Hello، please advise how to Make it at the end of "Moving Averages" that show last price of that moving average. in mt5 ... Thank you

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Price Label at the end of Moving Average
Price Label at the end of Moving Average
  • 2022.05.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, if anyone knows, please advise how to build it ... Thank you...
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mohar1995: Hello, if anyone knows, please advise how to build it ... Thank you

Please explain yourself in more detail and show screenshots if possible.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please explain yourself in more detail and show screenshots if possible.

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Labels.png  4 kb
[Deleted]  
mohar1995: Hello، please advise how to Make it at the end of "Moving Averages" in mt5 ... Thank you
Use the ObjectCreate function with the OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE object type.
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