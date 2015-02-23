iBand reading?
You have to fix the bug in your code. Post your code if you need help.
My program uses simultaneously iBands data from different timeframes. It seems me that mql5 Strategy Tester cannot load iBands data from other than current timeframe. I have attached two files here, positionpropertiestesteren.mq5 and positionpropertiestesteren-iBands.mq5. First of them is original sample program and another is the same program what I modified with Bollinger bands indicator with sections "DEFINING VARIABLES AND BOLLINGER BANDS READING FUNCTION" and "CHECKING ABILITY TO READ BOLLINGER". In that modified program is input variable "Use Parent Chart Period for Bollinger Bands". It seems that when I switch that to true in Strategy Tester "Inputs" field then mql5 tester cannot read (Parent) data? Is it still somehow possible to read indicator data from other timeframes in Strategy Tester? (Besides I am afraid that my real EA is too large and confusing.)
Files:
Please wait little bit, it seems I was wrong with previous comment. I am working with that case little bit more. But it should be good if somehow is possible to show in code or in Strategy Tester what Timeframes and Indicators I am using, because at first sight Strategy Tester is not always able to initiate them.
Probably Strategy Tester is not able to read more than two indicators. Maybe my computer is too slow. Does the situation change better when I buy more powerful computer?
SteelAce:I can run your code without problem in the Strategy Tester. I only get an error about invalid volume at the start.
Probably Strategy Tester is not able to read more than two indicators. Maybe my computer is too slow. Does the situation change better when I buy more powerful computer?
Probably Strategy Tester is not able to read more than two indicators. Maybe my computer is too slow. Does the situation change better when I buy more powerful computer?
I almost reached good result. At least iBands my EA calculates well. Strange is that at beginning program can read only half of iTEMA indicator but it seems I can get over it, just leaving first cycles without iTEMA correction. It is too long story to describe all that, but at this moment all that stuff is good, thanks!
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I need to test my EA with Strategy Tester. I am using iBands in my EA, but Strategy Tester cannot find that indicator. When I run that script under Demo Account all works well. What I must do for eliminating that obstacle?