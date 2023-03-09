Email Alerts now not working - page 2
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Actually, sounds like it's a known problem with MT and Gmail due to SSL authentication. These posts relate to MT4 but may be the same problem you're experiencing.:
http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=294854
http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=273034
and this from Google: https://support.google.com/mail/answer/78775?hl=en
It's a bug in build 1060. Fixed in build 1085.
Doesn't seem to be fixed....? Just updated to 1085 and was all excited..... and im getting exactly the same "invalid email parameter".....
Sooooo........
I have a VPS I created and it is Windows 2008 R2.... I installed the SMTP feature and set it up, no SSL just very basic. I changed the MT5 terminal email settings to point to it. When I send a test email from Tools>Options I see the actual mail go to the "queue" folder on the server as you would expect to see. I can open up that email and see the header. When I send an MT5 alert in mail format I don't see anything... It cant be sending alerts as mail.
Doesn't seem to be fixed....? Just updated to 1085 and was all excited..... and im getting exactly the same "invalid email parameter".....
Sooooo........
I have a VPS I created and it is Windows 2008 R2.... I installed the SMTP feature and set it up, no SSL just very basic. I changed the MT5 terminal email settings to point to it. When I send a test email from Tools>Options I see the actual mail go to the "queue" folder on the server as you would expect to see. I can open up that email and see the header. When I send an MT5 alert in mail format I don't see anything... It cant be sending alerts as mail.
All very strange. I would suggest it may be a firewall issue but that doesn't explain how your test emails work but not your alert emails.
I just tested again on current builds of MT4 and MT5, both testing and alerting emails work perfectly. Unless Alain has any further ideas I suggest reporting to Service Desk
Doesn't seem to be fixed....? Just updated to 1085 and was all excited..... and im getting exactly the same "invalid email parameter".....
Sooooo........
I have a VPS I created and it is Windows 2008 R2.... I installed the SMTP feature and set it up, no SSL just very basic. I changed the MT5 terminal email settings to point to it. When I send a test email from Tools>Options I see the actual mail go to the "queue" folder on the server as you would expect to see. I can open up that email and see the header. When I send an MT5 alert in mail format I don't see anything... It cant be sending alerts as mail.
It's fixed. I tried before posting.
I have same issue like yours with build 1060
and with 1085 it works.
Not work for me, tried 3 machine, new install to a new location, local SMTP servers but still the same issue. Logged a service request. 100% application issue.
Same issue here.
XM MT5
Version: 5.00 build 1643
It could be that the email has been sent but the email sever does a anti-virus check and that might take some time.
I got some emails (sent by my local mt4s) an hour later.
But one terminal with the same setup like the others pops up it confirmation window: "Message sent. More info in the Journal" - but nothing in the Journal and no email from the server.
It could be that the email has been sent but the email sever does a anti-virus check and that might take some time.
I got some emails (sent by my local mt4s) an hour later.
But one terminal with the same setup like the others pops up it confirmation window: "Message sent. More info in the Journal" - but nothing in the Journal and no email from the server.
"TEST" email [from OPTION] work perfectly, just the ALERT email seems not to work!
Any suggestion here?