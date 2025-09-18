Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: ОСО Orders" - page 2

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I followed all the instructions but the OCO Folder is not showing on my MT5 Navigator I even tried refreshing it
 

I got it to work correctly. The code compiles without any errors or warnings.

Steps to compile it:

  1. Download the source code from the article.
  2. Extract all contents to a new folder (in my case, I called it "OCO EA")
  3. Open MT5
  4. Open the MT5 data folder
  5. Open the "Experts" folder
  6. In the "Experts" folder, paste the "OCO EA" folder
  7. Open the MQL5 IDE (you can open it directly from MT5 by pressing F4 or from the Tools -> MetaQuotes Language Editor menu)
  8. Once the IDE is open, open each of the files in the "OCO EA" folder, which should be contained in the "Experts" folder. You must compile each file.
  9. Open MT5, and the new "OCO EA" folder should appear in the "Experts" section in the "Navigator."
  10. Drag the "panel_oco_ea" file onto a chart.
  11. Enjoy!


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I got it to work correctly. The code compiles without any errors or warnings.

Steps to compile it:

  1. Download the source code contained in the article.
  2. Extract all the content to a new folder (in my case call the folder "OCO EA").
  3. Open MT5
  4. Open the MT5 data folder
  5. Open the "Experts" folder
  6. In the "Experts" folder paste the folder "OCO EA".
  7. Open the MQL5 IDE (you can open it directly from MT5 by pressing F4 or in the menu tools -> MetaQuotes Language Editor)
  8. Once the IDE is open open each of the files in the "OCO EA" folder which must be contained in the "Experts" folder, you must compile each file.
  9. Open MT5 and in the "Navigator" the new "OCO EA" folder should appear in the "Experts" section.
  10. Drag the file "panel_oco_ea" to a chart.
  11. Enjoy.


screenshot of the compilation:



if you do it right you should be able to see something like this in your MT5:





Files:
OCO_EA.zip  197 kb
 
vijanda # :
I followed all the instructions, but the OCO folder is not showing in my MT5 Navigator even tried to update it.
Check the step by step.
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