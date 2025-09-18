Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: ОСО Orders" - page 2
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I got it to work correctly. The code compiles without any errors or warnings.
Steps to compile it:
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I got it to work correctly. The code compiles without any errors or warnings.
Steps to compile it:
screenshot of the compilation:
if you do it right you should be able to see something like this in your MT5:
I followed all the instructions, but the OCO folder is not showing in my MT5 Navigator even tried to update it.