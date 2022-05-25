Indicators: Indicator Arrows

New comment
 

Indicator Arrows:

The indicator draws up/down buffer arrows if conditions on one or two of the following indicators are met:

Indicator Arrows MetaTrader 4

Author: pipPod

 

Hi pipPod,

Could you also make Mql5 version of this wonderful indicator?

 
endymion:

Hi pipPod,

Could you also make Mql5 version of this wonderful indicator?

Files:
Indicator_Arrows.mq5  35 kb
 

Hi pipPod,

can I download the indicator to iphone ios8?

Tx, ulli 

 

Dear Admin,

Thanks a lot for sharing this wonderful indicator. Already downloaded and let me try for better output.

B/Rgds. Pankaj 

 

Hi pipPod

 

How can I turn this indicator on EA. I want to open positions when there is an alertMessage.

Regards

Adam 

 

Nice indicator but text alert / sound alert not working. Can some one please advice.

Thanks. 

 
kielnia:

Hi pipPod

 

How can I turn this indicator on EA. I want to open positions when there is an alertMessage.

Regards

Adam 

//--- 
   double buy=iCustom(NULL,0,"IndicatorArrows",0,0);
   double sell=iCustom(NULL,0,"IndicatorArrows",1,0);
//--- buy conditions
   if(buy>0.0)
     {
      res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,...);
      return;
     }
 

Sir I am not getting the up and down arrows. Please help me. Why this error occurs?

Waiting for your reply. I have attached the screenshot.Also please tell me will this arrow gets repainted or not.Thanks In Advance.


 
karthik169:

Sir I am not getting the up and down arrows. Please help me. Why this error occurs?

Waiting for your reply. I have attached the screenshot.Also please tell me will this arrow gets repainted or not.Thanks In Advance.


Hi karthik169,

Which indicator(s) do you have selected?

 

The arrow will repaint on the last bar if the condition changes from true to false or vice versa.

 
which line add the ea code pls explen me thank u 
12
New comment