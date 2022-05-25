Indicators: Indicator Arrows
Hi pipPod,
Could you also make Mql5 version of this wonderful indicator?
Hi pipPod,
Could you also make Mql5 version of this wonderful indicator?
Hi pipPod,
can I download the indicator to iphone ios8?
Tx, ulli
Dear Admin,
Thanks a lot for sharing this wonderful indicator. Already downloaded and let me try for better output.
B/Rgds. Pankaj
Hi pipPod
How can I turn this indicator on EA. I want to open positions when there is an alertMessage.
Regards
Adam
Nice indicator but text alert / sound alert not working. Can some one please advice.
Thanks.
Hi pipPod
How can I turn this indicator on EA. I want to open positions when there is an alertMessage.
Regards
Adam
//--- double buy=iCustom(NULL,0,"IndicatorArrows",0,0); double sell=iCustom(NULL,0,"IndicatorArrows",1,0); //--- buy conditions if(buy>0.0) { res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,...); return; }
Sir I am not getting the up and down arrows. Please help me. Why this error occurs?
Waiting for your reply. I have attached the screenshot.Also please tell me will this arrow gets repainted or not.Thanks In Advance.
Sir I am not getting the up and down arrows. Please help me. Why this error occurs?
Waiting for your reply. I have attached the screenshot.Also please tell me will this arrow gets repainted or not.Thanks In Advance.
Hi karthik169,
Which indicator(s) do you have selected?
The arrow will repaint on the last bar if the condition changes from true to false or vice versa.
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Indicator Arrows:
The indicator draws up/down buffer arrows if conditions on one or two of the following indicators are met:
Author: pipPod