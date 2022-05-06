HELP, can anybody help me with METAQUOTES MT4 problems?

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Hi,

I know how MT4 works (also how METAQUOTES ID works on a mobile phone - android)...but I have an problem now with my MT4 app on my phone (i downloaded again today..to be sure I have the latest app version).


My problems are (2x):

1) I don't get any MQID ID nr from my mobile phone app? Very strange right?

See printscreen...



2) I also have a problem on my MT4 applications, they don't send any Notifications to my mobile app (in the old situation....a few days ago...this is a printscreen of my journal:



Can someone tell me (better yet...) help me to fix this bug?


Thx for your time and help.


Greeting Carlos

 
Coco77:

Hi,

I know how MT4 works (also how METAQUOTES ID works on a mobile phone - android)...but I have an problem now with my MT4 app on my phone (i downloaded again today..to be sure I have the latest app version).


My problems are (2x):

1) I don't get any MQID ID nr from my mobile phone app? Very strange right?

See printscreen...



2) I also have a problem on my MT4 applications, they don't send any Notifications to my mobile app (in the old situation....a few days ago...this is a printscreen of my journal:



Can someone tell me (better yet...) help me to fix this bug?


Thx for your time and help.


Greeting Carlos

1) If you go into Settings > Chat & Messages, you will see your MetaQuotes ID at the bottom of your screen.

2) If you are using a VM - which I recommend you do - some vendors or OS' block certain ports for security reasons. I used a VM which prevented me from sending emails. I'd check with to see if any ports are blocked their end. :) 

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