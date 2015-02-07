[HELP] OBJ_EDIT value always reset to initial value

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HI,

I need help , please see below image:

 

the question is: in backtesting (Strategy Tester) the input value always reset to it's initial value whenever I tried to type it down to change the value, please help 

 

 

sorry: solved xixixi

 

incorrect call function made by me, the OBJ_EDIT was re-draw again and again on the OnTick() function that's solved now 

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