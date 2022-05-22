Where is output sent from PRINT(. . .) function?
I have looked everywhere - and cannot find the output location from using the PRINT (. . .) function in MQL4
I expected to find it in ./MQL4/Files but that folder is empty.
Where else should I look?
Thank you for the assist.
...Chuck...
If you're talking about THIS print function, output is to the log file, also gets printed to the MT4 journal/experts tab
Thank you Mr. Moderator for the quick response. YES - I see the output on the "Experts" tab. I am curious about "the log file"???
Where is this elusive "log file" found??
...Chuck...
Thank you Mr. Moderator for the quick response. YES - I see the output on the "Experts" tab. I am curious about "the log file"???
Where is this elusive "log file" found??
...Chuck...
If you right click on the MT4 journal you will see an option for opening the log file (sorry, not at my trading PC right now so can't remember the exact menu item)
Thank you for your support - I think you really answered all my (valid) questions in your first reply:
The output of the PRINT function is *only* directed to the "Experts" tab in the MT4 Terminal. As the doco says:
It enters a message in the Expert Advisor log. Parameters can be of any type.
It was my misunderstanding of the word "log" - in my mind, I was reading "logfile", as if there is some file out in some folder that would contain the output from PRINT.
But, that is simply not the case - the output is on the "Experts" tab. If I want to direct output to a LOGFILE - then I should resort to FOPEN, FWRITE and FCLOSE.
Once again - thank you for your support! You are AMAZING.
...Chuck...
Thank you for your support - I think you really answered all my (valid) questions in your first reply:
The output of the PRINT function is *only* directed to the "Experts" tab in the MT4 Terminal. As the doco says:
It enters a message in the Expert Advisor log. Parameters can be of any type.
It was my misunderstanding of the word "log" - in my mind, I was reading "logfile", as if there is some file out in some folder that would contain the output from PRINT.
But, that is simply not the case - the output is on the "Experts" tab. If I want to direct output to a LOGFILE - then I should resort to FOPEN, FWRITE and FCLOSE.
Once again - thank you for your support! You are AMAZING.
...Chuck...
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I have looked everywhere - and cannot find the output location from using the PRINT (. . .) function in MQL4
I expected to find it in ./MQL4/Files but that folder is empty.
Where else should I look?
Thank you for the assist.
...Chuck...