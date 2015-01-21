New MetaTrader 4 iOS: Enhanced News, Updated Chat and Support for 64-Bit Architecture
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Starting with the previous build, MetaTrader 4 for iPhone and iPad became compatible with iOS 8. The new version provides even more significant changes.
Below are the three reasons why you should update your application right now:
Update MetaTrader 4 iOS and try all the changes.