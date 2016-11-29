MetaTrader 4 for iOS build 975: redesigned chat interface and in-app language selection

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The latest MetaTrader 4 for iPhone/iPad features a completely new design of messages. MQL5.community messages and push notifications from the desktop platform are displayed as chats similar to those used in popular messaging apps.

MetaTrader 4 for iOS build 975

In addition, it is now possible to switch to any of the 22 available languages straight from the platform. Specify your preferred language in the settings without changing your device language.

Update your application to try the new feature. The latest version of MetaTrader 4 is now available on the App Store!

MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
  • 2016.08.27
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade Forex from your iPhone or iPad! MetaTrader 4 is the world's most popular Forex trading platform. Choose from hundreds of brokers and thousands of servers to trade with your MetaTrader 4 iOS app. Control your account, trade and analyze the Forex market using technical indicators and graphical objects. TRADING • Real-time quotes of...
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MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

The latest MetaTrader 4 for iPhone/iPad features a completely new design of messages. MQL5.community messages and push notifications from the desktop platform are displayed as chats similar to those used in popular messaging apps.


In addition, it is now possible to switch to any of the 22 available languages straight from the platform. Specify your preferred language in the settings without changing your device language.

Update your application to try the new feature. The latest version of MetaTrader 4 is now available on the App Store!

Hi, can you guys please add the ability to switch charts while looking at a chart like in the MT5 app? it makes the experience of mobile trading a lot better. 

 

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