New MetaTrader 5 iOS Features One-Click Demo Account Opening, Improved Chat and Support for 64-Bit Architecture
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MetaTrader 5 iOS what's new, or why you need to download the latest build immediately:
The updated application features a separate category of messages notifying of the virtual hosting status. The platform localization process is progressing in full speed - interface translations in Thai, Vietnamese, Malay and Ukrainian languages have been added.Update the MetaTrader 5 iOS right now and experience all the new developments.