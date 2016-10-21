FORTS: OnTradeTransaction() return codes
Probably not wanted by anyone...
Dear developers!
When trading, there are situations when you need to urgently
Stop working of an Expert Advisor (cyclic placing of orders, cross-dealing, etc.)
Right now, the return codes of the trade server function OnTradeTransaction() look like this
(the picture shows return codes for a limit order that failed to trigger due to the absence of the required price)
Question:
Do you plan to return codes other than 10008?
If so, in what foreseeable future?
All codes are returned, what code do you need if an order has been placed other than 10008 or 10009?
The codes are returned when an order is placed. After the server accepts or rejects and returns a Redcode, the server reports to the terminal what it does with the order but not in Redcode, but in the variableMqlTradeTransactiontrans.
The order triggering price was not received from the server so should the server send you anything?
Describe the event for your case when the server should send a report.
All codes are returned, what code do you need if an order has been placed other than 10008 or 10009?
The codes are returned when the order is placed, after the server accepted or rejected and returned a Redcode, the server reports to the terminal what it does with the order, but not in Redcode, but in the variableMqlTradeTransactiontrans.
The order triggering price was not received from the server so should the server send you anything?
Describe the event in your case when the server should send you a report.
You are probably not reading or watching carefully.
The order was deleted ( ORDER_STATE_CANCELED )... For what reason?
There should be a return code (I wasn't the one who deleted it).
You are probably not reading or looking carefully...
The order has been deleted ( ORDER_STATE_CANCELED )... For what reason?
There should be a return code (I wasn't the one who deleted it).
ORDER_STATE_CANCELED
The order was cancelled by the client
SZY The timings show that the person could not remove this order, and the machine too. But the server responded in this way, so the question is not to MQ but to CD Broker, why they have such a server set up.
You have to understand that MQ delivers a platform to the broker, and the broker's programmers are already sitting there and adjust it to the conditions of their exchange. What they put in the settings, the server will do.
Once again, I did NOT delete it.
In the CD to the Broker.
Would it make you feel better if instead of ORDER_STATE_CANCELED you got a code that means "the order has been withdrawn by the client"?
The point is that there is a discrepancy between the server's message and your view of the situation, and only the broker can clarify this issue.
В СД к Брокеру.
Вам будет легче если вместо ORDER_STATE_CANCELED вам придёт код означающий что "ордер снят клиентом"?
Суть в разногласии сообщения сервера и вашим видением ситуации, а этот вопрос может прояснить лишь брокер.
In the CD to the Broker.
Would it make you feel better if instead of ORDER_STATE_CANCELED you got a code that means "the order has been withdrawn by the client"?
The point is that there is a discrepancy between the server's message and your view of the situation, and only the broker can clarify this question.
You and I are speaking "in different languages".
The order, can be deleted as a result of the cross transaction,
and the ORDER_STATE_CANCELED comes with a return code "0".
This has nothing to do with the broker.
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Dear developers!
When trading, there are situations when you need to urgently
Stop working of an Expert Advisor (cyclic placing of orders, cross-dealing, etc.)
Right now, the return codes of the trade server function OnTradeTransaction() look like this
(the picture shows return codes for a limit order that failed to trigger due to the absence of the required price )
Question:
Do you plan to return codes other than 10008?
If so, in what foreseeable future?