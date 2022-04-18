Array out of range in zigzag EA optimization
LONNV: My EA can run on real and backtest,it base on zigzag indicator. When optimization , it show array out of range and cannot optimization. Can zigzag EA optimize ?
Then your EA has a bug (occurring during optimisations) that needs to be fixed. The "array out of range" occurs at line 1079, character 78 of the PAEA.mq4 file.
LONNV #:
how can fix
After fix that ,initilization failed error show ,
how can fix
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My EA can run on real and backtest,it base on zigzag indicator.
When optimization , it show array out of range and cannot optimization.
Can zigzag EA optimize ?