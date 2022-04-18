Array out of range in zigzag EA optimization

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My EA can run on real and backtest,it base on zigzag indicator.

When optimization , it show array out of range and cannot optimization.


Can zigzag EA optimize ?



The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
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Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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LONNV: My EA can run on real and backtest,it base on zigzag indicator. When optimization , it show array out of range and cannot optimization. Can zigzag EA optimize ?

Then your EA has a bug (occurring during optimisations) that needs to be fixed. The "array out of range" occurs at line 1079, character 78 of the PAEA.mq4 file.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then your EA has a bug (occurring during optimisations) that needs to be fixed. The "array out of range" occurs at line 1079, character 78 of the PAEA.mq4 file.

After fix that ,initilization failed error show ,

how can fix

 
LONNV #:

After fix that ,initilization failed error show ,

how can fix

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

We can't see your broken code.

Fix your broken code.

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