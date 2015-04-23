Is more than 50% profit a month realistic? - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The investor is requesting more than 50% income per month.
The initial deposit is $4300. Is it realistic?
If so, what strategy would you advise? What lot to trade? And in general your recommendations.
Where do such people come from, for a trader the income is better to increase the sum of course, you are just learning your license and are already trying to drive a noisemaker on equal terms, and even with investor's money.
It is an unfortunate comparison! Many people who have just learnt their driving licence get behind the wheel and drive better than any ordinary "experienced" motorist, if not like a racketeer!!! It all depends on the person!!!
All depends on the axis - if it's good, then with a competent and aggressive rm you can earn more. All depends on the size of expected payoff, if it is 80-85%, you may earn more without much risk. You may sell the deposit in a year, but you'll earn much before that.
What is the point of earning a lot, if you lose everything?
And it's good to look at the TP/SL ratio of the system with expected payoff of 80%...
It is an unfortunate comparison! Many people who have just learnt their driving licence get behind the wheel and drive better than any ordinary "experienced" motorist, if not like a racketeer!!! It all depends on the person!!!
And if so:
- a first-year medical student took on an organ transplant for an acquaintance with an upfront fee.
The illiterate investor does not bother to choose a manager and is 100% sure that he will not only keep his investments, but also increase them.
They are full of drooling illiterate investors who put all their eggs in one basket ... Read the threads of defunct PAMMs, advisers, etc.
Your investor appears to be from the second category, judging by the number of replaced managers and projected profits ... what do you need it for....a
Besides, this investor doesn't even have two eggs.
And it would be good to look at the attitude of the TA/SL system
I never understood and still don't understand why this attitude is needed.
TP is just a number that I never use, because a proper strategy MUST give signals to close a position. And a stop loss should be a safety ( in case of force majeure ) and should trigger very rarely, as should the appearance of force majeure.
But everyone goes crazy in their own way! ( folk wisdom ).
If that's the case:
- a first-year medical student took on an organ transplant for an acquaintance with an upfront fee.