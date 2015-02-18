For The Professionals

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Hi Guys 

Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ...  and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question : 

 What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?


I Appreciate your Advises  

Regards  

Yassin

 
yassin.mokni:

Hi Guys 

Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ...  and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question : 

 What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?


I Appreciate your Advises  

Regads  

Yassin

Yassin,

 

The first step is to read the documentation, all of it.

A lot of people come to the forum with good questions and receive good advice. Try to follow what they are asking and follow the replies. Download the code examples and modify it and see what happens. Use the print and comment functions to your advantage.

Then code.  And code some more.

Did I mention, read the documentation? 

The only way to become proficient is by experience. 

regards 

 
CappinJack:

Yassin,

 

The first step is to read the documentation, all of it.

A lot of people come to the forum with good questions and receive good advice. Try to follow what they are asking and follow the replies. Download the code examples and modify it and see what happens. Use the print and comment functions to your advantage.

Then code.  And code some more.

Did I mention, read the documentation? 

The only way to become proficient is by experience. 

regards 

I suggest you to re-read your post

The only way to become proficient is by study AND experience.

And to be rigorous

 
yassin.mokni:

Hi Guys 

Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ...  and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question : 

 What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?


I Appreciate your Advises  

Regads  

Yassin

I would not consider myself a professional but I can share what may help you. Always try to keep things as simple as possible. Often even very complicated project can be simplified to a much more manageable task. This simplified version can then be used to get a thorough understanding of the actual project. This approach has saved me plenty of headaches :)
 
Experience is most important thing in a given language. You can study and know all commands but without experience in that langauge and building algoritms its useless. Try to create software for free for other people, so you get inspired and make experience. I dont want to study other peoples code (this is probably personal thing) because everyone is cooking his/her own soup! Every coder has own style. Variety is something good.
 
Thanks a lot Guys for these advices , sorry for the late reply .
regards.
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