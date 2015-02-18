For The Professionals
Hi Guys
Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ... and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question :
What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?
I Appreciate your Advises
Regads
Yassin
Yassin,
The first step is to read the documentation, all of it.
A lot of people come to the forum with good questions and receive good advice. Try to follow what they are asking and follow the replies. Download the code examples and modify it and see what happens. Use the print and comment functions to your advantage.
Then code. And code some more.
Did I mention, read the documentation?
The only way to become proficient is by experience.
regards
Yassin,
The first step is to read the documentation, all of it.
A lot of people come to the forum with good questions and receive good advice. Try to follow what they are asking and follow the replies. Download the code examples and modify it and see what happens. Use the print and comment functions to your advantage.
Then code. And code some more.
Did I mention, read the documentation?
The only way to become proficient is by experience.
regards
I suggest you to re-read your post
The only way to become proficient is by study AND experience.
And to be rigorous
Hi Guys
Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ... and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question :
What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?
I Appreciate your Advises
Regads
Yassin
regards.
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Hi Guys
Well , It's the first time I Create A topic in This Section ... and I name it "For The Professionals" .. because I Want , And I have The Passion To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer , And To ask The Professionals in this forum This Question :
What Is The Steps That You Advise Beginners like me .. To Be A Professional MQL5 Programmer ?
I Appreciate your Advises
Regards
Yassin