Is it possible to cheat forex. - page 2
Pending orders and inertia moves?
That's what I earned in news alone Note the time per lot and the deposit. It's all on the real.
It's a scalper's dream to see three seconds ahead!!! but unfortunately there is no such thing....
I know it's there.
What's your secret?
By the way - the information is also available on the forum - in this thread Trader's Reference: Orders, Prices, Hut, Funds, Currencies (I generally recommend this thread to everyone who comes to the forum for the first time), for example :
I'll text you in person...
If it's not too much trouble...
What kind of system is this if everyone knows my secrets, especially since I have nothing to gain from it.
I want to understand myself and not give away what I have been collecting for years.
Greetings
If you want to be sure you'll get the signal you want when you get the signal from a broker that supplies referral brokers, you'll have to open an account at least at your own bank.
PS. The thread title (sorry for frankness, heartily) is nonsense, and it all looks like self-propaganda.
The title of the thread (with all my heartfelt apologies) is nonsense, and it looks like self-propaganda."This is bullshit :)
What kind of system would it be if everyone knew my secrets, especially since I have nothing to gain from it.
I want to figure it out myself and not give away what I have been collecting for years.