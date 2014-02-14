Metatrader API & Metatrader Linux - page 2
This has already been discussed, there are no honest VPS under the wind at such prices, because of the expensive license.
If there are such offers, then it is either an illegal vPS, which is fraught with the risk of closing the service at any moment, or a stashed reduction in the claimed capacity of the VPS.
Yes you are right Windows security is not even close to Linux.
Linux is an elusive Joe, which nobody needs to look for vulnerabilities for (no money there...). If linux (or rather one of the distributions) had at least one third of wind's users - and the number of reports on vulnerabilities would be the same as for wind, or even more because of the openness of the code.
Linux is an elusive Joe, which nobody needs to look for vulnerabilities for (no money there...). If linux (or rather one of the distributions) had at least one third of wind's users - and the number of reported sarcasm would be the same as wind's, or even more, due to open source.
Googled Linux's share of operating systems:
netmarketshare reports only 1.6% among dektops:
I have recently encountered a problem. I have Gentoo Linux as my operating system, for a variety of reasons. I also wrote an Expert Advisor under Unix recently. It may be possible to write such an EA in MQL5, but in MQL4 it is simply impossible to implement such a code.
Putting all of the above together, questions arise for the MT5 developers. Why not make an API, why not make a terminal for Linux? Of course there is a way to avoid all that, for example, writing quotes into the file and reading from it, but it all takes time, especially if you need to get a quote for a lot of pairs!!! Also hand trading is a thing of the past. No one is asking for open source Metatrader for Linux or Windows or MAC, it is unnecessary , you just need access to quotes and account operations from a cross platform environment. This has already been implemented in many brokerage companies, and I think there is no point in enumerating them. I would like to get comments from the developers on the above issues.And also comments from users, whether they need it or not.
>>>TheXpert Incoherent text of man who does not understand what he wants to ask.
It is quite clear what the writer is talking about - personally I understood him perfectly ...
1-METAQUOTES has many times answered no API - there is a terminal, and the wonderful MQL4 language has even more wonderful MQL5.
create an API and then spit out problems from "genius" writers ?
2-Terminal for UNIX is also unlikely to be created, because in LINUX environment MT normally works through WINE
LINUX users can use WINE !
Even if you can imagine in your wildest dreams that a LINUX terminal will be created ( a lot of maintenance headaches )
- You will still need to write in MQL as there will be no API what's the point then?
install WINE and work in your favorite operating system with MT
( by the way i myself really like CentOS - i just have it installed on one of my machines )
3 - The question is why they have to create one more project ( MT a la LINUX ) - especially considering the percentage of the users that use LINUX ?
Of course any IT manager would not do it - and the methaquats have very competent management resources ---
If you write trader software in LINUX environment - just integrate it with the terminal
We need to make a web terminal.
you can - but why?
