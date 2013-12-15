Looking for a manager - page 9

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MLR:

Oops, not everything comes down to arbitrage! (Arbitrage trades only small poop and me sometimes) But arbitrage is a good way to feel the limit of liquidity.))

Although, depending on what you understand by arbitrage ........

It is everywhere and everywhere.
 
GITARIST:

I will answer the first question in order to earn more money, I do not know the second answer, but you probably know it.


But to be serious, I do not have much money at the stock market with my meager earnings.

I can't work long in the kitchen, and I don't have a strong desire to trade there.

I will throw in the stat, those who understand it will understand what's going on, if you are interested, please contact me.

I don't know what to do, I just trade manually with averaging/pyramiding.


 

I don't know if it's ordinary or unusual. I do not think that the averaging is just to distribute the deal, I do not learn on the sniper, deals are closed at the right time (whether for profit or loss) and not a dumb averaging, in general, this is not forex. There is a clear direction in which to work.



I got into the wrong topic, I did not look at the posts, I got carried away by the title, here is another business, nothing to do with making good money.


I will probably delete the stat. You can't live on robots for long unless you sell them out :) .


Heroix, you're the only one who said something substantial.



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