Looking for a manager - page 9
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Oops, not everything comes down to arbitrage! (Arbitrage trades only small poop and me sometimes) But arbitrage is a good way to feel the limit of liquidity.))
Although, depending on what you understand by arbitrage ........
I will answer the first question in order to earn more money, I do not know the second answer, but you probably know it.
But to be serious, I do not have much money at the stock market with my meager earnings.
I can't work long in the kitchen, and I don't have a strong desire to trade there.
I will throw in the stat, those who understand it will understand what's going on, if you are interested, please contact me.
I don't know what to do, I just trade manually with averaging/pyramiding.
I don't know if it's ordinary or unusual. I do not think that the averaging is just to distribute the deal, I do not learn on the sniper, deals are closed at the right time (whether for profit or loss) and not a dumb averaging, in general, this is not forex. There is a clear direction in which to work.
I got into the wrong topic, I did not look at the posts, I got carried away by the title, here is another business, nothing to do with making good money.
I will probably delete the stat. You can't live on robots for long unless you sell them out :) .
Heroix, you're the only one who said something substantial.