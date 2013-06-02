Video - Everything for the trader. - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who has a fat life?
Almost everyone is, look around you. There is a construction boom, only foreign cars on the roads. In our suburban city there are traffic jams, at rush hour I can drive 40 minutes from the centre of Moscow to my home, which normally takes no more than 10-15 minutes. When I go to the shop near my home, I don't know what to choose, my eyes get lost. On weekends there is no traffic, all 4 cash registers are open, people actually buy prams.
They bought vouchers in the '90s too. And we didn't get paid for six months at a time. Amazingly, no one was outraged.
People were illiterate back then. And it's not great even now.
Almost everybody does, look around. There is a construction boom, only foreign cars on the roads. Traffic jams have appeared in our town near Moscow, at rush hour it takes 40 minutes to drive from the centre of the city to my home, which normally takes no more than 10-15 minutes. When I go to the shop near my home, I don't know what to choose, my eyes get lost. On weekends I can't get enough, all 4 cash registers are open, people are really buying prams.That's true, but I was referring to the duplicity of those people who claim that "the dollar is not backed by anything, the dollar is just paper cut" and in a crisis they run to buy those same dollars.
I don't know. Personally, I certainly wouldn't stash lava in dollars.
To the franc, maybe.
I don't know. Personally, I certainly wouldn't hide my lava in dollars.
In the franc, maybe.
You're the original. And others will run to buy dollars en masse. Like they did in 2008.)
As one wise man said - "There is only one currency in the world which can be exchanged for gold anywhere in the world. All others are derivatives."
You're the original. And others will run in droves to buy dollars. Just like in 2008)
In 2008 dollars? Actually we were the least touched by the crisis.
Then I don't understand you.
In 2008 dollars? actually we were the least affected by the crisis.
One:
Research columnist Alex Bayer wrote inVedomosti on October 10, 2008 that Russia was hit harder by the global crisis than other economies for 3 reasons: "the American financial catastrophe," which negatively affected all emerging markets and financial systems; falling oil prices, with Russia heavily dependent on its exports; and political mistakes by the Russian leadership. The author suggested that if all three factors are comparable, "since mid-year, the market has lost about 600 points just because of the worsening investment climate in Russia - because of the conflict with Georgia and because of the TNK-BP shareholder quarrel, the attack onMechel".[2]
Two:
The Russian stock market suffered the most during the global financial crisis, with Russian indices falling by 70% since May 2008. It is clear that the stock market was affected not only by external factors, but also internal ones. The chart shows that the strongest fall was in September-October 2008, when the signs of the global financial crisis became apparent and it began to affect Russia.
Three:
RBC
Four:
Higher School of Economics expert portal
You're the original. And others will run to buy dollars en masse. Like in 2008)
As one sensible man said - "There is only one currency in the world, which anywhere in the world can be exchanged for gold. All others are derivatives."
One:
Research columnist Alex Bayer wrote inVedomosti on October 10, 2008 that Russia was hit harder by the global crisis than other economies for 3 reasons: The "American financial catastrophe," which negatively affected all emerging markets and financial systems; falling oil prices, with Russia heavily dependent on its exports; and political mistakes by the Russian leadership. The author suggested that if all three factors are comparable, "since mid-year, the market has lost about 600 points just because of the worsening investment climate in Russia - because of the conflict with Georgia and because of the TNK-BP shareholder quarrel, the attack onMechel".[2]
Two:
The Russian stock market suffered the most during the global financial crisis, with Russian indices falling by 70% since May 2008. It is clear that the stock market was affected not only by external factors, but also internal ones. The chart shows that the strongest fall was in September-October 2008, when the signs of the global financial crisis became apparent and it began to affect Russia.
Three:
Four
That's what someone wrote and I relate to them, and it's up to you to choose. Have you felt the crisis as much as other countries... in your pocket? Maybe a nuance that the resource is multi-lingual.
I felt it. The bank I used to work for (Moscow Credit Bank) gave up. After a two-month stint, it was bought out by Nomos Bank.
Ну эт вы оригинал. А другие побегут массово доллары скупать. Как в 2008 году было)
Как сказал один рассудительный человек - "Есть только одна валюта в мире, которая в любой точке планеты может быть обменена на золото. Все остальные - деривативы."
sumkin75:What's the currency? usd, chif?