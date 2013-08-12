Norm? - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If the take is small and the stops are even smaller, then any broker on the real will lick them out for you.
Did you change your mind during the discussion? I wondered.
If the take points are small and the stops are even smaller, then any broker on the real will lick them off for you.
О! Found my old test results in NeuroShell DayTrader. )) I remember the indescribable feeling I had then. I thought, how come nobody has been able to find the same thing until now, because everything is so simple. On all symbols and on all TFs I got very beautiful results. But I did not run to the forums to write it off, because I decided, as usual, to check everything thoroughly. And after checking everything fell apart like a house of cards. )))
Well, when everything is behind me, you can shine a light on the forum so that others will be warned once again. These were the results:
//---
And the reason there was trivial. Peeping at one bar. As soon as everything was set up correctly, everything went down. )) I remember that it was the trigger for me to start studying MQL, because NSDT was pulling more serious constructions very tightly. But it turned out that even in MetaTrader you can find some nice rake. I should eventually put them all on the first page of the Reference Manual. ))) Some are already described in detail right in the Help. The second are very close trading levels in the opening price only mode and reveal themselves in more accurate modes.
Are there third rakes or not? That is the question. ))
О! Found my old test results in NeuroShell DayTrader. )) I remember the indescribable feeling I had then. I thought, how come nobody has been able to find the same thing until now, because everything is so simple. On all symbols and on all TFs I got very beautiful results. But I did not run to the forums to write it off, because I decided, as usual, to check everything thoroughly. And after checking everything fell apart like a house of cards. )))
+1. I got exactly the same feeling, especially after this:
No I really believe that the future is behind it. It's just that I'm sure no one uses this principle. It really is absolutely unconventional. I would never have thought of it or seen it in prices myself if it wasn't for many years of watching prices. I just spent five or six years staring at the market, trying to see something... and I saw it.
And I had exactly the same situation on MT3 - I absolutely accidentally used the feature of quotes modelling by the tester (first tick of all bullish bars was up and bearish ones - down. On this feature the entire analysis in the Expert Advisor was based), and when falling asleep I imagined that I was mooring a yacht to my own island =)
But first I decided to test it on the demo, and half a day later I went to the forum to find out the reasons )
But in any case, I wish the topikstarter good luck.
+1. I got the exact same feeling, especially after this:
And I had exactly the same situation on MT3 - I absolutely accidentally used a feature of quotes modelling by the tester (first tick of all bullish bars was up, and the bearish ones - down. On this feature the entire analysis in the Expert Advisor was based), and when falling asleep I imagined that I was mooring a yacht to my own island =)
But I also decided to check the demo first, and half a day later went to the forum to find out the reasons )
But, in any case, wish the topikstarter good luck.
Also remember my grail - measured angle formed by RVI for the last 3 bars, also thought no one has tried so unconventional use of RVI, on tests the system has increased by 11 times in a month, a little later tested on a year => house of cards))
For the last 2 years I have written hundreds and tens of strategies, none of them was stable enough for me to put it on the real account.
published in the marketplace. TimeMachine