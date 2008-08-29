Examples: A Trader's Assistant Based on Extended MACD Analysis
I tried for myself to implement MACD extension which shows differences of current and previous MACD histogram value as another histogram. These values are small to MACD histogram so I multiplied it with 5
You can see it with blue color. It gives pretty good signals.
Please translate english
if(Macd_h1_c<Macd_h1_b&&Macd_h1_b<Macd_h1_a&&(r1>r2))
{
Alert("Íà ",a," áàğå MACD >0 = ",Macd_h1_a,
" Òğåíä èäåò ââåğõ //''ñ óñêîğåíèåì");
I tried for myself to implement MACD extension which shows differences of current and previous MACD histogram value as another histogram. These values are small to MACD histogram so I multiplied it with 5
You can see it with blue color. It gives pretty good signals.
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New article A Trader's Assistant Based on Extended MACD Analysis has been published:
Script 'Trader's Assistant' helps you to make a decision on opening positions, based on the extended analysis of the MACD status for the last three bars in the real-time trading on any timeframe. It can also be used for back testing.
MACD histogram is recognized as one of the best trend-of-prices indicators. As recommended by Dr. A. Elder, the trend of prices is determined by the last two bars on the corresponding timeframe. However, we cannot say anything else using those two bars. Of course, an experienced trader looking at a histogram can imagine a bit more basing him or herself upon intuition. Well, if we take the last three bars for our analysis, the quantity and quality of our information will be extended considerably.
The script algorithm is based on comparison of differences between the increments of the zeroth, the first and the second bar of the MACD histogram. For example, if the value of the difference between the current and the preceding bar exceeds the value of the difference between the values of the preceding and the pre-preceding bar, then the trend is growing with positive acceleration. If the difference is smaller than that, it means that the trend slows its growing (damping trend), and you should think of closing your long position.
A Glimpse of the Script Itself:
You can use the script in at least two directions.
First, it can be used as a trading assistant to define the market enter/exit points, as well as to decide about the amount of traded lots (volume) according to the position, the direction and the positive/negative acceleration of the histogram volume.
Second, you can use the script while analyzing historical data. If you attach the script to the chart in order to analyze the data, the window of properties will appear, in which you can specify (change) the number of the initial bar and any timeframe to be analyzed. If you use the script in real-time trading, you should set the initial bar number to zero (the last current bar) or to one (at user's wish), and you should specify the timeframe that you use to open or hold your positions.
In the script, the main relevant possible transient states (situations) are analyzed. For example:
Author: Genkov