Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 69
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
At a glance, an equilateral triangle. Or is it?
The consumption of the bulb is not to be taken into account. It is an LED (at most a couple of watts, unlike a coil).
The kettle heats from 70 to 90 much faster, than it cools from 90 to 70 - at least by an order of magnitude. Otherwise it wouldn't make sense. It's a thermo kettle, not a simple kettle.
I don't know a nice way of constructing it. based on the principle of a ray of light -- the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection.
There is a simple and very clear geometric solution.
Mischek: This problem is 100%crazy .
Am I arguing? Well, yes, most of the problems on braingames.ru are nonsense.
Another one (not verified, but confident in the solution):
(5) The coat of arms of an ancient family of megamoves depicts four circles of the same radius: three red and one blue. And any two red and blue circles intersect at the same point. Prove that all three red circles also intersect at the same point.
Am I arguing? Well yes, most of the tasks on braingames.ru are delirious.
I'm okay, I'm okay. Did you see the way these foreigners are acting?
Especially one from... what's it called... Bulgaria.
Prim filmed the bear kill and posted it on this forum.
How scary it is to live.
I'm cool, I'm cool. Did you see the way these foreigners are acting?
I've seen it, I've seen it. They're really fucked up, aren't they?
And I saw how the rubber bear figurine was dealt with - with potassium chlorate (I think that's what they say). It's a hell of a fire. They're so fucking lame.
How come it hasn't changed? And the Law of Conservation of Momentum - it doesn't work anymore?!
I'm okay, I'm okay. Did you see the way these foreigners are acting?
Especially one from... what's it called... Bulgaria.
Prim filmed the bear kill and posted it on this forum.
how scary to live in.
No, no, no, no.... Bulgaria does not have it in common, it's your family criminals....
Bulgarians do not kill bears (unless they are attacked by people).
This is how we treat bears:
We are the only ones who have bears as pets. Unfortunately, sometimes the cygan sgan is very cruel to him....
P.S.Bulgarian A belief : if you kill a bear, bad luck comes to you;
another: if you see a wild bear in the woods, good luck and good health. Also "healthy" if the bear is sitting or standing on its back :)
and there are others for the bear.... but we have a lot of beliefs in general... :)))
Oh, how they love the bear in Bulgaria! Europe...
The consumption of the light bulb is not taken into account.
Then explain.
О ! I have an option ))))
Which one is more likely to have hotter water?