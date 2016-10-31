Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 53

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TheXpert:
Hello! Everything is enough and I don't believe there's a better trajectory.
Figures!
 
TheXpert:
Hello! Everything is enough and I don't believe there is a better trajectory.

Calculate how much comes out in total. If it's like yours (straight sections - radius and vertical at the end) it will be more than 32.

I don't know what's optimal, but I have a different solution that barely fits in 32.

 

No, let Alexei admit it.

Alexei, do you know the answer?

 
Mathemat:

Count how much comes out in total. If it's like yours (straight sections - radius and vertical at the end), it'll be more than 32.

No, there's a couple hundredths to spare :) Don't you think you've done the math?

Mathemat:

I don't know what's optimal, but I have another solution that barely fits into 32.

Are you sure it's different? Maybe it's the same but from a different angle?

 
TheXpert:
No, a couple of hundredths to spare :) Don't you think you've counted?

Describe the straight sections of the path (not including the radius).

I have an answer, but yours may be different.

I have 31.986211.

 
TheXpert:

No, let Alexei admit it.

Alexei, do you know the answer?

Lower from the centre, a 5 km section strictly downwards and then it will touch perpendicularly to the cable that has gone unnoticed
 

Ahhhh, sorry, underdrawn! I'll fix it. I think something's wrong.

 
Andrei, how many straight sections of track do you have (not counting the original one from the centre)?
 
Mathemat:
It's a little short, it'll be more than 32, alas. And in general the drawing is fake: the radius should be vertical at the beginning.
33.56125
With a vertical radius.
 

Here's the right one.

Mathemat:

Andrei, how many straight sections of track do you have (not counting the original one from the centre)?

Two.

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