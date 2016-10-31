Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 53
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Hello! Everything is enough and I don't believe there's a better trajectory.
Hello! Everything is enough and I don't believe there is a better trajectory.
Calculate how much comes out in total. If it's like yours (straight sections - radius and vertical at the end) it will be more than 32.
I don't know what's optimal, but I have a different solution that barely fits in 32.
No, let Alexei admit it.
Alexei, do you know the answer?
Count how much comes out in total. If it's like yours (straight sections - radius and vertical at the end), it'll be more than 32.
No, there's a couple hundredths to spare :) Don't you think you've done the math?
I don't know what's optimal, but I have another solution that barely fits into 32.
Are you sure it's different? Maybe it's the same but from a different angle?
No, a couple of hundredths to spare :) Don't you think you've counted?
Describe the straight sections of the path (not including the radius).
I have an answer, but yours may be different.
I have 31.986211.
No, let Alexei admit it.
Alexei, do you know the answer?
Ahhhh, sorry, underdrawn! I'll fix it. I think something's wrong.
It's a little short, it'll be more than 32, alas. And in general the drawing is fake: the radius should be vertical at the beginning.
Here's the right one.
Andrei, how many straight sections of track do you have (not counting the original one from the centre)?
Two.