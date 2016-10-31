Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 44

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MetaDriver:

And for nothing, I agreed.

Not for nothing. I have an endless family of solutions in the back of my mind.

And, by the way, a cubic equation always has at least one valid root.

 
TheXpert:
Not for nothing. I have an endless family of solutions in my stash.
Show me.
 
TheXpert:

Oh, by the way, a cubic equation always has at least one valid root.

Where did it go?

Is the calculator lying?

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MetaDriver:
Showing.

X

k*X

k^2*X + N(X + k*X)

 
MetaDriver:

Is the calculator lying?

It could be.
 
MetaDriver:

Where did it go?

Is the calculator lying?

Looks like it's lying. If it's solving numerically, it probably overflows.

(sighs) I don't know.


 
TheXpert:

And by the way, a cubic equation always has at least one valid root.

Is it not for equations of the form ax^3+bx+c=0?

?

Anything can happen when x^2 appears...

No, it can't. It turns out all cubic equations are reducible to the form x^3+px+q=0.

 
MetaDriver:

No, it can't. It turns out that all cubic equations are reducible to the form x^3+px+q=0

Very easy to justify logically. infinite minus at minus infinity, plus the opposite, so the x-axis is crossed at least once, since the function is continuous.

I have a general suspicion that all equations in question have all three valid roots, of which one is positive. The degrees at i in your screenshot confirm it.

 
TheXpert:

It is very easy to justify logically. infinite minus at minus infinity, plus vice versa, so the x-axis is crossed at least once, since the function is continuous.

I have a general suspicion that all equations in question have all three valid roots, of which one is positive. The degrees at i in your screenshot confirm it.

I agree, that's what it looked like to me.
 
MetaDriver: That's not it. We've already figured that out. Now we're looking for a situation where passage is only possible in one direction.
Well, the megafunction is periodic.
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