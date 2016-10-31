Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 42

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alsu:
It doesn't work - they only have half a tank empty between them.

So he's giving them half a tank - 2/3 of 3/4.

// You're the one who can't make it - they won't make it back. :-Р

 
Mathemat:

A megabrain has three sticks. If they cannot form a triangle, it shortens the longest of the sticks by the sum of the lengths of the other two. If the length of the sticks does not return to zero and the triangle cannot be added again, the megabrain repeats the operation, and so on. Can this process continue indefinitely?

Yes, if the wand ratio == l , 1.83928676*l , 3.3829757855112976*l (l, x*l, x^2*l)

To be more precise


 
TheXpert:

Yes, if stick ratio == x , 1.83928676*x , 3.3829757855112976*x

Where'd you get the numbers? Just tell me!
 
The cool thing is that we have basically different puzzle specialisations, so theoretically finding a problem that can't be solved here will be a challenge :)
 
MetaDriver:
Where did you get the figures?
Uh... google calculator :)
 
MetaDriver:
Where'd you get the numbers? Just tell me!
There must be some kind of Fibo series, only different))
 
Avals:
there must be some kind of Fibo series, but different.)
Well, sort of. I tried to do an equation...
 
MetaDriver:

Do you want to marry me? I'm still single...

Um, that's not funny.
 
TheXpert:
Erm, that's not funny.
Sorry. The joke didn't work.
 
MetaDriver:
Well, sort of. I tried to do an equation...
Well, in general, the series itself is clear - each next term is equal to the sum of the previous three, not two as in phoebe. But you can make up a lot of such series depending on the first terms of the series, and we need to make it generally infinite when tending to zero. To do this, we need to find an analogue of pfi number for this series - it will be the ratio of lengths of two neighboring numbers in the series. In general, these are the roots of the characteristic equation X^3-X^2-x-1=0. I.e. 1.839... Therefore, taking the first term of the series as 1 and continuing to the right and left of this series multiplying/week by this number - we get a series taking any 3 consecutive terms we will have the sticks of the desired property
1...353637383940414243444546474849...229
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