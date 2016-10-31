Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 42
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It doesn't work - they only have half a tank empty between them.
So he's giving them half a tank - 2/3 of 3/4.
// You're the one who can't make it - they won't make it back. :-Р
A megabrain has three sticks. If they cannot form a triangle, it shortens the longest of the sticks by the sum of the lengths of the other two. If the length of the sticks does not return to zero and the triangle cannot be added again, the megabrain repeats the operation, and so on. Can this process continue indefinitely?
Yes, if the wand ratio == l , 1.83928676*l , 3.3829757855112976*l (l, x*l, x^2*l)
To be more precise
Yes, if stick ratio == x , 1.83928676*x , 3.3829757855112976*x
Where did you get the figures?
Where'd you get the numbers? Just tell me!
there must be some kind of Fibo series, but different.)
Do you want to marry me? I'm still single...
Erm, that's not funny.
Well, sort of. I tried to do an equation...