Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ahh, we've been cheated. The problem is a ball, the answer is a spring.
You can't trust anyone, no one.
Do you know anyone with perfectly elastic balls?
We'll throw bricks at them.
Skolkovo, my ass!
Ahh, we've been cheated. The problem is a ball, the answer is a spring.
Well, you can't trust anyone, no one.
Suppose someone sits on a perfectly elastic body. Will it bend more on the impact side or will it bend evenly (from below as well)?
A real ball will deflect more on the impact side. But he told me that it is not perfectly elastic :)
Shit. I guess you could replace the ball with a spring in this case. Let's leave the brick alone for now.
Yes, the ball can't be squeezed, ( stretched ) But squeezing the ball and the spring with the same force we have the same potential.
The spring realizes its potential, it will bounce when it expands. But the ball will not give its potential to heat. After compression the ball will bounce after receiving inertia of some part of its mass.
Do you know anyone with perfectly elastic balls?
We'll throw bricks at them.
Skolkovo, fuck!
Suppose someone sat on a perfectly elastic body.
(( it happened.
(( it's been a while.
Actually, the assumption that the ball deforms symmetrically makes sense, doesn't it?
And then it's simple.
I experimented with a 1.5-cup of beer and a tennis ball - it seems to be true ))
The bounce height of the ball is 0m, assuming that both the ball and the brick are perfectly elastic. Or rather, if the bounce height is "almost 1m", then the bounce height of the ball is "almost 0".
Almost, because there seems to be dissipation of energy.
A perfectly elastic body is incompressible.
ZZZ Absolutely elastic body is incompressible.
It's your fantasy. It can be compressible and incompressible.
And the height is non-zero anyway, i.e. some of the energy has gone into it. And there is already a solution.
I don't know how valid it is if the ball is inhomogeneous, but maybe even that doesn't matter.