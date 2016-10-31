Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 132
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The sequence is as follows:
1) MM passes the 1st corridor completely and, if the occupier is not caught, returns to the room;
2) if no occupant is visible in the unobserved corridors, the occupant is no closer than 10 metres;
3) in order to change corridor and remain undetected, the occupant must walk these 10 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 20;
4) while the occupant is walking 20 m, MM can walk 2 times 20 m each. The MM goes to the 2nd corridor for 20 m and, if the occupant is not detected, returns to the room;
5) when the MM was at the back of the 2nd corridor, the occupant, if in the 2nd corridor, was no closer than 30m from the room;
6) while MM, on his way back to the room, walked 20m, the occupier could not walk more than 10m; hence, if the occupier is in the 2nd corridor, he is no closer than 20m to the room;
7) if the occupier is in the 2nd corridor, in order to change corridor and remain undetected, the occupier must walk those 20 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 30;
8) while the occupant is walking 30 m, MM can walk 2 times 30 m each. The MM goes to the 3rd corridor for 30 m and, if the occupant is not detected, returns to the room;
9) while the MM was deep in the 3rd corridor, the occupant, if in the 3rd corridor, was no closer than 40m from the room;
10) while MM, on his way back to the room, walked 30m, the occupier could not walk more than 15m; hence, if the occupier is in the 3rd corridor, he is no closer than 25m to the room;
11) if the occupant is in the 3rd corridor, then in order to change corridor and remain undetected, the occupant must pass these 25 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 35;
etc.
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How did you change the frogs?
Heeeelp
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No, don't do that.)
As the MM has higher speed, it is guaranteed to catch the invader as soon as it sees it.
The sequence is as follows:
1) the MM passes the 1st corridor completely and, if the occupant is not caught, returns to the room;
2) if no occupant is seen in the unseen corridors, the occupant is no closer than 10 meters;
3) in order to change corridors and remain undetected, the occupier must pass these 10 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 20;
4) while the occupant walks 20 m, the MM can walk 2 times 20 m each. MM goes to the 2nd corridor for 20 metres and, if the occupant is not detected, returns to the room;
5) while MM was at the back of the 2nd corridor, the occupant, if in the 2nd corridor, was no closer than 30 m to the room;
6) while MM, returning to the room, walked 20m, the occupier could not walk more than 10m; hence, if the occupier is in the 2nd corridor, he is no closer than 20m to the room;
7) if the occupier is in the 2nd corridor, then in order to change corridor and remain undetected, the occupier must pass these 20 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 30 metres;
8) while the occupant will walk 30 m, the MM will be able to walk 2 times 30 m each. MM goes to the 3rd corridor for 30 metres and, if the occupant is not detected, returns to the room;
9) while MM was at the back of the 3rd corridor, the occupant, if in the 3rd corridor, was no closer than 40 m to the room;
10) while MM, returning to the room, walked 30m, the occupier could not walk more than 15m; thus, if the occupier is in the 3rd corridor, he is no closer than 25m to the room;
11) if the occupier is in the 3rd corridor, then in order to change corridor and remain undetected, the occupier must pass these 25 metres and another 10 metres, i.e. 35;
etc.
Total: 50 metres is the maximum corridor length for a guaranteed catch.
The MM will go to corridors 2 and 3 no further than 40 metres and browse another 10 metres.
Total: 50 metres is the maximum corridor length for a guaranteed catch.
Yes, that's right.
But you can still improve the distance
Yes, that's right.
But you can still improve the distance