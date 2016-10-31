Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 124
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I don't remember if there was a problem about labels. I think I searched for the keyword "labels" - couldn't find it. And it's not on the quadrant.
(5) [True Labels] There are 6 weights of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 grams. They are labelled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. What is the smallest number of weighings on a cup scale without an arrow to find out whether the labels are labeled correctly?
Comment: The number of weights you need to justify as the minimum! The smallest is the minimum number of weighings that guarantees an unambiguous answer in any label layout.
P.S. MD did admit that the solution of the problem about balls is correct. You can breathe easy now!
Doesn't count, of course: you know it all again. But reasonable hints at a reasonable pace can be made. You can even confuse things a bit - for fun.
P.S. I had to solve both problems urgently, as ilunga mentioned them.
There you go, it's all my fault =)
And the puzzles are fun, aren't they?
I don't remember if there was a problem about labels. I think I searched for the keyword "labels" - couldn't find it. And it's not on the quadrant.
(5) [True Labels] There are 6 weights of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 grams. They are labelled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. In what is the smallest number of weighings on a cup scale without an arrow to find out whether the labels are labeled correctly?
Comment: The number of weights you need to justify as the minimum! The smallest is the minimum number of weighings that guarantees an unambiguous answer in any label layout.
P.S. MD did admit that the solution of the problem about balls is correct. You can breathe easy now!
I don't remember if there was a problem about labels. I think I searched for the keyword "labels" - couldn't find it. And it's not on the quadrant.
(5) [True Labels] There are 6 weights of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 grams. They are labelled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. What is the smallest number of weighings on a cup scale without an arrow to find out whether the labels are labeled correctly?
Comment: The number of weights you need to justify as the minimum! The smallest is the minimum number of weighings that guarantees an unambiguous answer in any label layout.
P.S. MD did admit that the solution of the problem about balls is correct. You can breathe easy now!
I don't remember if there was a problem about labels. I think I searched for the keyword "labels" - couldn't find it. And there's no such thing on the quad.
(5) [True Labels] There are 6 weights of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 grams. They are labelled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. What is the smallest number of weighings on a cup scale without an arrow to find out whether the labels are labeled correctly?
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If the labels are applied correctly, 3 weighings are required to be confirmed.
Incorrectly applied labels will show an error on the 1st, 2nd or 3rd weighing.
The sequence is as follows: at the next step distribute the weights so that the minimum possible sum of weights is on one side of the balance, and the maximum possible sum is on the other side.
If the equality is not fulfilled, the numbers are mixed up.
Step 1: 1+2+3 = 6
1+2+3 is the minimum sum of weights of 3 kettlebells.
6 is the maximum weight of the 1st weight
if the tie is not broken then
step 2: 4+6 = 2+3+5
if the equality is met, then
step 3: 1+2 = 3
if the equality is met, all the numbers are glued on correctly.
(4) There are 2 blue, 2 red and 2 green balloons. In each colour, one of the balls is heavier than the other. All the lighter balls have the same weight and all the heavier ones have the same weight. There are also scales with two cups without weights. How many weighings are minimally necessary to guarantee the determination of the heavy balls?
It seems to fit all variations into 2 weighings
Happy birthday! May it bloom and smell!