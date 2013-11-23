MQL5 training - page 2
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What exactly I'm interested in, in terms of courses, I don't know.
If you create a course that will explain the object-oriented programming paradigm on the example of MQL5 and teach syntax at the same time, you will cover a wide range of people, both beginners and people, who feel doubtful about the usefulness of MQL5. And I would say that you will do a great educational job. I think it won't make much sense to tell about the syntax and how to do certain things in this or that language.
Good luck to you.
BoraBo, thank you for your thoughts.
I think that the topic of OOP will not be touched upon for beginners. There is a strong opinion that complex types of data (classes) may scare away a beginner. If a person is not a beginner,he does not have to study the basics of programming. A separate course on OOP can be created for more advanced users. And MQL5 is more effective than MQL4 even without OOP.
Renat, thank you.
By the way, it would begreat if MetaQuotes introduced some kind of certification system for experts. So they could show a client an official paper confirming that so-and-so was checked for professional competence... while you will earn such an authority, as abolk' shas :-))
We will roll out a new version of user profile in a week with section "Achievements" where you can earn rating in different fields.
This will allow better exposure to users and faster earning of ratings in different areas. A little later we will announce another interesting initiative based on ratings.
We will also change the profile design to make it more user-friendly and Facebook-like.
Maybe we'll get to the online rating as well.
...Maybe we'll get to the online assessment.
Also change the profile design, making it more user-friendly and Facebook-like.
Usability is everything, Mark is outraged )))))
In fact, OOP is guaranteed not to be used by a beginner for more than a year of owl writing practice. I myself am preparing courses for mql4, after all the demand for it is 50 times greater than for mql5 judging by the orders, and it is much easier to understand and start with it, most newbies don't have the faintest idea about programming.
So, when are the lectures
and how to join them?
So, when are the lectures
and how do you join them?
"Bring your money" (c) Okudzhava:D
MrGold166:
In fact, OOP is guaranteed not to be used by a beginner for more than a year of owl writing practice.
I agree.
I myself am preparing courses for mql4, after all the demand for it is 50 times more than for mql5 according to the orders, and it's much easier to understand and start with it, since most newbies don't have the faintest idea about programming.
Well, this is while MQL4 is more popular. Looking at the way how MQL5 is developing, and what's new, I am sure number five has better perspectives...
For example, if a beginner decided to drive a Mercedes, he'd probably better learn to drive a Mercedes, not a Renault...
I wish you good luck in preparing your courses!
papaklass:
I will give you my opinion, maybe it will be useful to you.
- Focus on traders who want to switch from a 4 to a 5. Therefore, give all examples in your lectures from trader's practice. Make sure to emphasize the advantage of the 5 over the 4. At the initial stage it's difficult for beginners to notice these differences.
- Be sure to teach them how to work with the graphics. Show them that it is not as difficult as it may seem at first. Show them how to work with graphical objects (in my opinion, this cannot be done without classes), how these objects can help them in trading.
- Be sure to thoroughly explain trading functions, event handlers (onTick(), onTrade(), etc.). Especially new ones that are not present in 4.
- Also it is necessary to analyze the work with positions and orders (netting).
That is, put an emphasis in your lectures on how programming may help a trader in trading. And how much more powerful 5 is in this respect than 4.
These are my thoughts.
papaklass, thank you very much for your thoughts. Almost everything you wrote about, I have taken into account. Except for one thing - working with graphical objects and classes. I think this aspect will be left out of the basic course for now.
So, when are the lectures and how do you join them ?
Good question.
Let's first talk about the programme.
It covers topics such as:
This introduction will be free of charge. I will tell about mechanical trading systems. Then we will talk about MetaTrader5 platform and MQL5 programming language in terms of its advantages over MetaTrader4 and MQL4 respectively.
The rest will cost 300 rubles each.
The format is as follows: the theory before the lecture is studied independently, in the class we study mainly examples (about an hour and a half), after the class we do homework.
For the time being, we'll communicate one-on-one via Skype. When a group comes together, we'll be in a group.
Who is ready and willing, please leave your requests to me in a private message.
The introduction will be free.