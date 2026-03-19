Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 89
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Unfortunately, I couldn't find a "step" setting for either the trailing or the lot
Unfortunately, I couldn't find a "step" setting for either trailing or lot
sergeev:
а лот в трейлинге стоплоса каким боком нужен?
A lot is needed in money management
Yes, opposite orders with a total volume equal to the volume of the position to be closed.
There is also CTrade trade class from the Standard Library. There is a position closing method there. But the principle is the same.
Yes, opposite orders with a total volume equal to the volume of the position to be closed.
There is also CTrade trade class from the Standard Library. There is a position closing method there. But the operating principle is the same.
And what should OrderSend() look like? More precisely, what parameters should be entered into the request, the same as when opening a position, except for sl and tp?
Is the mother of laziness in your life?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
Is the mother of laziness in your life?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest