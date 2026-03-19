Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1451
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1. The price is in the deal (deals, there can be several of them for one order) of opening a position in the history.
2. I save the price, again, taking into account all deals and their volume, in the robot's status file.
At first I thought about it, but the data is already stored in the label and maybe there is a way to access it?
1
I thought of that at first, but the data is already stored in the tag and maybe there is a way to access it?
And if there are several robots trading on the chart, how can I find out where the mark is?
Take an order, search the history for all trades on that order.
Are single test reports always created as .htm?
Changing the extension differently I didn't get any other way.
[Tester]
2. Do you have to start a task and close the terminal to start the next task always?
3. Can't you make a configuration file
in which there would be several tasks instead of one?
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/start_advanced/start