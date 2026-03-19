Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1072
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I have checked and manipulated variously, I have seen deal objects, but on all 12 currency pairs, except EURUSD, horizontal moving, dashed deal lines with indication of deal type and number are still not marked, while on EURUSD chart all objects and lines are clearly marked, including when manually setting an order. I blame Windows 10 update because I placed orders on EURUSD chart before update. I don't know what to do now, of course I can change my view on MT4, but is there a button to finally mark the lines?
Probably you confuse the display of opening and closing positions with the movement of stop levels. The movement of stop levels was removed from MetaTrader as an anachronism.
There is also a very quick way to add all trades to the chart: in the terminal go to "Toolbox", tab "History" and right-click on any trade and then click on it:
Hello Hello, could you please advise what I need to connect? I lost money but nothing has changed and I tried to call to advise but nothing has changed.
Here is a forum for MQL5 programming (MQL5 is the programming language for the MetaTrader 5 terminal by MetaQuotes. MetaQuotes is not a broker).
If you have a question about a trading account, you should ask the support of the company where you opened your trading account.
You are probably confusing the opening and closing of a position with the movement of stop levels. The movement of stop levels was removed from MetaTrader as an anachronism.
There is also a very quick way to add all trades to the chart: go to "Tools" window, "History" tab and right-click on any trade and go on:
Look at the lines in the upper left corner of the EURUSD chart, but there are no lines in other charts yet...
Is there any way to programmatically remove the buffer readings from the basement?
Is there any way to remove the buffer display from the basement programmatically?
By experiment I found out that displaying the values of indicator buffers is related to
This means that if the indicator uses two constructions, the values of two buffers will be displayed.
It turns out that "0" should be used to disable value displaying:
So far, a dead end comes out.
By experiment I found out that the display of indicator buffer values is related to
That is, if the indicator uses two constructions, the values of two buffers will be displayed.
It turns out that you need to use "0" to disable the values displaying:
So far a dead end comes out.
There is a property.
CHART_SHOW_OHLC
But it doesn't work.
There is a property.
But it doesn't work.
Always CHART_SHOW_OHLC enabled/disabled OHLC prices on the chart. As far as I remember this property didn't affect the display of indicator buffer values.
By experiment I found out that the display of indicator buffer values is related to
That is, if the indicator uses two constructions, the values of two buffers will be displayed.
It turns out that you need to use "0" to disable the values displaying:
So far a dead end comes out.
I thought for some reason that the output would go like this:
And if you write it like this.then nothing but ZigZag will be output....