A little surprised :) Thought I'd share and ask a NOT rhetorical question. - page 18
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A person's level of training can also be determined by their posts. If you claim that everything can be calculated in shorts it means that you simply have nothing to do with algorithmic science. Developers of iterative algorithms have been struggling for many years to improve accuracy, trying to reduce the accumulated error and not to destroy the entire calculation. A huge base of algorithms has been developed. And you believe that all of them (these prominent mathematicians) are fools who do not understand that it is faster to integer calculate. Take my word for it, all this integers are already implemented, but at the very fastest, lowest level. And the double as an integer binary floating point number.
And if you understand the representation of numbers in binary form, you will understand that even an error in 16 digits affects the total rounded result.
like 0.3 or 0.7.
By the way, this kind of like your idea with shorts is already implemented in the data compression algorithm for storing quotes. So don't think that you invented everything.
What does this have to do with great mathematicians and your opinion? You're just very wrong, that's all. Understand - you can't add up cows and kilometres - just like you can't add up kilometres and metres. Integer calculations are four times faster even on simple ints. Discover SI. Check it out.
And translating it all in and out of doubles would kill all that advantage.
When you spend 10 years on acme algorithms you will come to the same solutions which the whole world uses now, including MQ. So the question is why we need it, maybe we should use what we already have without spending 10 years?
And translating it all out of takes and back in will kill all that advantage.
It depends on how you implement it. If it's crooked and constantly translated, yes. But once again, you can't lump different dimensions together. A number (not a variable in mathematics! Attention! Don't confuse!) always represents the number of something - meters, centimeters and so on. Time is always in seconds or milliseconds or nanoseconds, of which there are a countable number. Not three and a half nanoseconds, but a whole number. If you add 10E100 and 10E-3, you end up with 10E100, so your point here is that 10E-3 is ZERO!
In general - if you're not interested in the topic, don't bother flubbing and just walk on by. If you have nothing to say, then goodbye. Something annoys you - that's your problem. Sorry, but answer - how old are you anyway?
For zy: No one writes in asm these days. SI is asm.
Bears, you won't believe it but the effect on visitors from such things is exactly the opposite of what you want to get.
At least in the case of one visitor, you are wrong.
The Yefalda Order doesn't have to be bought, it's given away for free. The precedent has been set - to cram the price into ushort.
It depends on how you implement it. If it is crooked and constantly translated, yes. But once again - you can not combine different-dimensional values. A number (not a variable in mathematics! Attention! Don't confuse!) always represents the number of something - meters, centimeters and so on. Time is always in seconds or milliseconds or nanoseconds, of which there are a countable number. Not three and a half nanoseconds, but a whole number. If you add up 10E100 and 10E-3, you end up with 10E100, so the point you have here is that 10E-3 is ZERO!
In general - if you're not interested in the topic, don't bother flubbing and just walk away. If you have nothing to say, then goodbye. Something annoys you - that's your problem. Excuse me, but answer - how old are you anyway?
For zy: No one writes in asm these days. SI is asm.
There is no need to quote from yourself with a clever look like commonplace truths, that "you can not add up different sizes" I know from 6th grade.
The fact that you recognize that programming languages are evolving toward abstracting from direct methods of addressing to data is good, the next step should be to recognize that the methods developed before you need to learn or at least understand. Then there will be an understanding of why it is done the way it is done, rather than reinventing the wheel.
When you understand why it's done so, you will stop making such threads.
Bears, you won't believe it, but the effect on visitors of such things is exactly the opposite of what you want to get.
In general - if you're not interested in the topic, don't bother flubbing and just walk on by. If you have nothing to say, then goodbye. Something annoys you - that's your problem. Sorry, but answer - how old are you anyway?
So - bye. I've already made up my mind. :)
I've been trading professionally EXCLUSIVELY since at least 2003. That's the only thing.
Yeah, we remember, we remember. But we don't know why you want to sell your Digital Tape Maker for 20 quid. But we're short-sighted and we don't understand.
Bears, I'm not going to sell anything. When the time and the mood is right I'll give it away for free.
But discover mass sales.